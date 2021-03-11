Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.    NOU   CA66979W1077

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC.

(NOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES PHASE 2 OF -3-

03/11/2021 | 03:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information and statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favourable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the governments' responses thereto, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information regarding Company is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website at: www.NouveauMonde.group ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional features: File: press release Nouveau Monde -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Nouveau Monde Graphite 
              331rue Brassand 
              JOK3BO Saint Michel Des Saints,Quebec 
              Canada 
Internet:     www.nouveaumonde.ca 
EQS News ID:  1174769 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1174769 2021-03-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 03:02 ET (08:02 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. -0.52% 1.92 Delayed Quote.87.38%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.49% 18690 Delayed Quote.6.69%
All news about NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC.
03:03aPRESS RELEASE  : Nouveau monde announces phase 2 of -3-
DJ
03:03aPRESS RELEASE  : Nouveau monde announces phase 2 of -2-
DJ
03:03aPRESS RELEASE  : Nouveau monde announces phase 2 of what is planned to become no..
DJ
03:02aNOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE  : Announces phase 2 of what is planned to become north a..
EQ
02/16NOUVEAU MONDE BRIEF : Up 2%, Was Higher After Closing Previously Announced C$5.7..
MT
02/16PRESS RELEASE : Nouveau monde announces evaluation of additional listing on a ma..
DJ
02/16NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE  : Announces evaluation of additional listing on a major ..
EQ
02/16Nouveau Monde Announces Evaluation of Additional Listing on a Major U.S. Stoc..
GL
02/11NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE  : Key milestone reached as nouveau monde receives quebec..
AQ
02/10NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE  : Up More Than 20%, Has Hit 52 Week Highs in Afternoon F..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -6,83 M -5,41 M -5,41 M
Net Debt 2019 1,01 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,49x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 711 M 562 M 563 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC.
Duration : Period :
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Éric Desaulniers President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles-Olivier Tarte Chief Financial Officer
Arne Hojriis Frandsen Chairman
Martin Brassard Director-Research & Development
Nathalie Jodoin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC.87.38%562
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION15.39%58 089
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.30.13%50 259
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.00%11 469
BOLIDEN AB14.10%10 432
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.12%6 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ