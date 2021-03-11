PRESS RELEASE : NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES PHASE 2 OF WHAT IS PLANNED TO BECOME NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST FULLY INTEGRATED ANODE MATERIAL PRODUCTION FACILITY - SUPPORTED BY STRONG ECONOMICS AND CARBON NEUTRALITY

DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Graphite / Key word(s): Miscellaneous NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES PHASE 2 OF WHAT IS PLANNED TO BECOME NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST FULLY INTEGRATED ANODE MATERIAL PRODUCTION FACILITY - SUPPORTED BY STRONG ECONOMICS AND CARBON NEUTRALITY (news with additional features) 2021-03-11 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Nouveau Monde's mission and strategy is to become the Western World's largest producer of high-quality anode materials to be used mainly in batteries for electrical vehicles and renewable energy storage - Its large-scale lithium-ion active anode material facility in Bécancour, Québec (Canada) ("Bécancour VAP project") is an integral part of its strategy - Nouveau Monde has acquired a 200,000 m^2 parcel in the industrial park of Bécancour, adjacent to its Phase 1 plant located within the facilities of Olin Corporation - The Phase 1 plant of the Bécancour VAP project is currently under construction, with a planned nameplate capacity of 2 kilotonnes per annum ("ktpa") of anode material and scheduled to make its first production within 12 months - The Front-End Loading engineering analysis ("FEL-1") for Phase 2 has now been completed and supports a strong business case to build a large-scale lithium-ion active anode material facility in Bécancour - The Phase 2 of the Bécancour VAP project is designed to receive approximately 60 ktpa of flake graphite from Nouveau Monde's own Matawinie mineral project, or from alternative third-party sources of supply deemed suitable, to be transformed into approximately 42 ktpa of anode material, 3 ktpa of purified flakes and 14 ktpa of micronised graphite representing a valuable process by-product - At current market prices, and projected costs, the incremental annual operating profit potential of the Phase 2 of the Bécancour VAP project, when at full capacity, is forecasted to be up to USUSD200 million - depending on the retained raw material supply scenario, which will be in addition to the operating profit potential generated by the direct sales to third-party customers of flake graphite produced by the Matawinie mineral project - Front-End Loading pre-feasibility engineering analysis ("FEL-2") is underway with the goal to be completed within 12 months - The current plan provides for the Phase 2 plant to commence commissioning of its first capacity in Q1 2025 - Nouveau Monde continues to progress qualification activities and commercial discussions with potential customers using material produced at its demonstration facility - Nouveau Monde remains committed to "Best in Class Standards", by reducing the supply chain carbon footprint and targeting carbon neutrality for its entire production value chain MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC, March 11, 2020 - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce the completion of a Front-End Loading engineering analysis ("FEL-1") for Phase 2 of its large-scale commercial lithium-ion anode material project in Bécancour, Québec, Canada as it continues to execute its strategy of becoming the Western World's largest producer of high-quality anode materials to be used mainly in batteries for electrical vehicles and renewable energy storage. As it expands, Nouveau Monde preserves its firm commitment to carbon neutrality. Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, commented: "Nouveau Monde is firmly on its way to become one of the world's most important anode materials producers, delivering high quality anode materials from our sophisticated processing and beneficiation plants in Bécancour. Our successful upstream integration with our Matawinie mineral project is designed to ensure that we have access to the right quality feedstock for decades to come. Thanks to Nouveau Monde's team of local and internationally acclaimed experts and professionals, we are continuing to move forward at speed!" Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, added: "We founded Nouveau Monde in 2011 with the vision of developing the largest and best-in-class graphite-based anode material supplier in North America. For the past five years, we have specifically focused on developing the processing know-how and skills internally. We have hired highly qualified professionals from around the world, creating a multifaceted team of anode materials experts. This team has in turn engaged with multiple other local and international experts to establish our technologies to produce high-quality lithium-ion anode material on a large scale. Today, we are proud to announce Phase 2 of our effort, with a projected low operating cost profile. This next phase will continue to comply with Nouveau Monde's high ESG standards and will benefit from Québec's green and inexpensive hydroelectricity as our exclusive energy source. Our significant forecasted incremental annual operating profit potential is a testimony that it is possible to embrace sustainable development and profitability to the benefit of all stakeholders. It is essential for North America to develop a fully integrated supply chain of high-quality battery materials that are produced at meaningful scale, with the lowest carbon footprint, with strict traceability compliance while maintaining cost competitiveness at all times." Figure 1: 3D rendering of Nouveau Monde's Bécancour VAP project Projected Capital and Operating Costs for Phase 2 The FEL-1 concludes that a production of 42,000 tpa of anode material and 3,000 tpa of purified flakes can be achieved with the construction of a brand-new state-of-the-art facility on Nouveau Monde's industrial site of 200,000 m^2 and supported by its existing Phase 1 plant infrastructure. The FEL-1 includes a review of all environmental regulations and permits, the project schedule, product specifications definition, stakeholders' analysis, the capital expenditure budget and projected operating costs. Nouveau Monde's site in Bécancour is strategically situated for large-scale anode material production, with proximity to potential customers, access to key utilities (e.g., water, hydropower, gas), adjacent to a chlor-alkali producer which provides access to key consumables, a skilled workforce and an adjacent deep-water international port on the St. Lawrence River. The Capex and Opex prepared for this FEL-1 are based on a Class 4 type estimate as per the American Association of Cost Engineers ("AACE") International Practice 18R-97 with a target accuracy of ±15%. Although some individual elements of the Capex may not achieve the target level of accuracy, the overall estimate falls within the parameters of the intended accuracy. The Capex is estimated at USUSD545 million including the material, equipment, labour and freight required for the plant, as well as all infrastructure and services necessary to support the operation. The estimate excludes the owner's cost, provision for escalation and all duties and taxes. Bécancour VAP Project Financing Strategy The Company's strategy is to finance the Bécancour VAP project with a structure involving approximately two thirds comprised of non-dilutive financial instruments and the remaining one third of equity financing. The non-dilutive financial instruments that are contemplated by the Company are a combination of bank loans, structured debt, forward payments on production and royalty streams. The Company's largest shareholder, The Pallinghurst Group, is fully supportive of the Bécancour VAP project. No assurance can be given that any such additional financing will be available or that, if available, it can be obtained on terms favourable to the Company. The failure to obtain additional financing on favourable terms, or at all, could have a material adverse effect on the ability of the Company to complete the construction of the Bécancour VAP project. Project Timeline Given the strong economics revealed in the FEL-1, Nouveau Monde has commenced a FEL-2 pre-feasibility study, based on the results from the demonstration modules, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022. The FEL-1 evaluated various strategies to optimise the deployment of the project, including advancing directly to an enhanced FEL-2 program that includes detailed engineering of certain portions of the project and a modular construction and commissioning sequence enabling an initial production capacity to be available earlier, while construction activities are being completed. The project development pathway beyond detailed design and initiation of the construction phase will be determined by financial partnerships and end-customer commitments. It is currently anticipated by management that the first production lines of the Phase 2 Bécancour VAP project will commence their commissioning in Q1 2025. Figure 2: Bécancour VAP Project prospective timetable De-Risking by Building Significant Phase 1 Plant and Strategic R&D The production of purified, coated spherical graphite used as anode material in lithium-ion battery involves three major process steps, namely: shaping, purification and coating. Since 2016, the Company has committed approximately USUSD27 million in process development and de-risking by running large-scale bench test and building demonstration units. Since early 2020, Nouveau Monde has been operating two commercial scale shaping units in which it processed nearly 1,000 batches to confirm the optimised process parameters and equipment performance profile to be implemented to produce systematically within customers' specifications. Significant equipment improvements and modifications were implemented on-site to achieve an optimum operating throughput and overall yield while maintaining constant in-specs

