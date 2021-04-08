Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NOV Inc.    NOV

NOV INC.

(NOV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/08 02:09:50 pm
13.345 USD   -1.95%
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:08aLondon copper picks up on weak dollar, U.S. infrastructure plans
RE
01:21aMost Asian FX bears firm; short bets on yuan at near 1-year high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IMF, World Bank to unveil 'green debt swaps' option by November, Georgieva says

04/08/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Fall Meetings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Green debt swaps have the potential to spur accelerated action on climate change in developing countries, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, pledging to present an option for such instruments by November.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said it made sense to address the dual climate and debt crises at the same time, and IMF members on Thursday had strongly backed the Fund taking a bigger role on the issue of climate risk.

"When we are faced with this dual crisis - the debt pressures on countries and the climate crisis, to which many low-income countries are highly, highly vulnerable - it makes sense to seek this unity of purpose," Georgieva said.

"In other words, green debt swaps have the potential to contribute to climate finance. They have the potential to facilitate accelerated action in developing countries," she told reporters after a meeting of the IMF's steering committee.

The World Bank and the IMF are planning to launch a platform to advise poor countries on funding climate and conservation activities, amid a broader push that could link such spending to debt relief, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a draft document.

The two institutions also said they are developing an "organizing framework" for connecting debt relief to countries' plans for investing in green, resilient and inclusive development, or GRID, in a paper published this week.

Georgieva confirmed that the Fund would work with the World Bank, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated budget constraints and debt challenges that hamper the ability of some countries to transition to clean energy, protect wildlife or make infrastructural changes to prepare for climate impacts.

"We are going to work with the World Bank and by (United Nations Climate Change Conference 26) COP26, we will advance that option," she said, adding that it would be up to creditors and debtors to decide whether to participate. COP26 is scheduled to take place Nov. 1-12.

She said many countries were interested in getting help to tackle both climate-related risks and better prepare their economies and agricultural sectors for climate shocks.

"This is a big priority," she said. "Because countries recognize that there is a big transition happening, they don't want to be left out of it."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2021
All news about NOV INC.
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:08aLondon copper picks up on weak dollar, U.S. infrastructure plans
RE
01:21aMost Asian FX bears firm; short bets on yuan at near 1-year high
RE
12:31aHazama Ando Repurchases Own Shares Worth $8 Million
MT
04/07Shanghai copper near 1-week low on signs of weakening demand
RE
04/07CARNIVAL &  : Records Fiscal Q1 Loss Despite, But Sees Spike In 2022 Bookings; S..
MT
04/07CARNIVAL &  : Swings to Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Loss; Says Booking Volumes Accelerati..
MT
04/07Rupee loses 1.5% in biggest single-day fall for 20 months
RE
04/07Indian shares rise 1% after central bank keeps rates steady
RE
04/07Indian shares rise 1% after central bank keeps rates steady
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 537 M - -
Net income 2021 -173 M - -
Net Debt 2021 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -31,1x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 5 284 M 5 284 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 27 631
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart NOV INC.
Duration : Period :
NOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,30 $
Last Close Price 13,61 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOV INC.-0.87%5 284
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED25.29%38 243
HALLIBURTON COMPANY13.33%19 034
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY2.78%16 423
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-10.72%4 206
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED7.53%3 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ