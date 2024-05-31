NOV Inc. is an independent equipment and technology provider to the global energy industry. The Companyâs segments include Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. Its Energy Products and Services segment provides a variety of technologies used primarily to perform drilling and well completion operations and offers services that optimize their performance. Its Energy Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells equipment and products for drilling, intervention, completion, and production activities, including drill bits, downhole tools, premium drill pipe, drilling fluids, managed pressure drilling, integral and weld-on connectors for conductor strings and surface casing, completion tools, and artificial lift systems. Its Energy Equipment segment manufactures and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed for oil and gas exploration and production, both onshore and offshore, as well as for other marine-based and industrial markets.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment