World Oil Magazine, 2024
The following is an excerpt from the April 2024 issue of World Oil magazine.
The push to drill into complex reservoirs in deeper waters farther from shore brings significant risks to rig personnel, equipment and the surrounding environment. Fourteen years after the Macondo well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico, the industry has made significant progress in developing new, automated, data-driven technologies to identify and resolve downhole events early-before they escalate to larger, more dangerous incidents with more serious consequences.
Read the full article here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NOV Inc. published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 20:16:26 UTC.