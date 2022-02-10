NOV : Ameron poles enable connectivity for Super Bowl LVI

Feb 10, 2022

When you think of the Super Bowl, you probably think of athleticism, excitement, camaraderie, and world-class, immersive entertainment. At the game, or in hometowns across America, loud and excited fans rally together screaming passionately in support of their favorite team. All the while, players are urging the ball down the field towards their team's endzone. Even though all eyes are upon those bright yellow goalposts, there are other poles contributing to the Super Bowl experience that you may not have noticed. While they may not be the first thing fans think about at the game, small cell poles play an integral role in today's evolving wireless infrastructure.