Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NOV Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOV   US62955J1034

NOV INC.

(NOV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/10 03:40:28 pm
16.315 USD   +0.28%
03:13pNOV : Ameron poles enable connectivity for Super Bowl LVI
PU
02/08Barclays Adjusts Price Target on NOV to $15 From $16, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
02/07NOV Shares Lower After JPMorgan Downgrade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOV : Ameron poles enable connectivity for Super Bowl LVI

02/10/2022 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 10, 2022

When you think of the Super Bowl, you probably think of athleticism, excitement, camaraderie, and world-class, immersive entertainment. At the game, or in hometowns across America, loud and excited fans rally together screaming passionately in support of their favorite team. All the while, players are urging the ball down the field towards their team's endzone. Even though all eyes are upon those bright yellow goalposts, there are other poles contributing to the Super Bowl experience that you may not have noticed. While they may not be the first thing fans think about at the game, small cell poles play an integral role in today's evolving wireless infrastructure.

Disclaimer

NOV Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 20:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOV INC.
03:13pNOV : Ameron poles enable connectivity for Super Bowl LVI
PU
02/08Barclays Adjusts Price Target on NOV to $15 From $16, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
02/07NOV Shares Lower After JPMorgan Downgrade
MT
02/07Susquehanna Adjusts NOV's Price Target to $22 From $23, Keeps Positive Rating
MT
02/07JPMorgan Downgrades NOV to Neutral From Overweight; Price Target is $17
MT
02/04SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rally in Friday Trading
MT
02/04SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advancing Friday Amid Another Surge in Crude Oil Prices
MT
02/04NOV : Reports Fourth quarter and full year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/04NOV Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/04TRANSCRIPT : NOV Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 04, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOV INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 450 M - -
Net income 2021 -232 M - -
Net Debt 2021 48,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,1x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 6 357 M 6 357 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 27 631
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NOV INC.
Duration : Period :
NOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 16,27 $
Average target price 18,30 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clay C. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Security Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOV INC.20.07%6 357
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED29.88%55 293
HALLIBURTON COMPANY38.87%29 338
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY13.72%25 134
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED1.71%4 761
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD5.73%3 735