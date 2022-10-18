Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NOV Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOV   US62955J1034

NOV INC.

(NOV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57 2022-10-18 pm EDT
18.07 USD   +0.19%
02:23pNov : Chela Twins installed onboard Velesto Drilling's NAGA 6 jackup
PU
10/14Nov : Max Platform delivers smart data that drives performance and efficiency
PU
10/13Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on NOV to $20 From $19, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOV : Chela Twins installed onboard Velesto Drilling's NAGA 6 jackup

10/18/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After the factory acceptance test in April, the first-ever Chela Twins were qualified as an accepted product. With an impressive project timeline of only 8 months, delivering these Chela Twins is a great milestone.

Velesto Drilling ordered the two Chela Twins cranes for its NAGA 6 jack-up drilling rig in November 2021. The Chela Twins are two independently operated cranes designed to work in pairs on a cantilever to create the best combination of reachability, handshake capabilities, and construction simplicity.

Featuring a telescopic crane boom, Chela Twins are a cost-competitive alternative for the Chela Single crane. In 2019, the first Chela crane was delivered to Maersk Drilling and installed onboard the Maersk Invincible, an ultra-harsh environment GustoMSC CJ70 jack-up drilling rig design. It has proven its claims while operating at the Valhall field in the Norwegian North Sea for Aker BP.

The Chela series of multifunctional arms offers an extra hand in operations. Due to its crablike motion characteristics, Chela can reach below the cantilever as well as reach toward the main deck, providing crane access to an area traditionally blocked by the cantilever when drilling.

Chela provides an advantage in development drilling, infill drilling, and plug and abandonment operations. Depending on the well-program, the total time saved varies between 5 and 15% of the total rig days per well. This proven technology represents a robust opportunity to improve the return on investment (ROI) for every well drilled. With fewer rig days per well, Chela directly reduces the industry's environmental footprint and costs.

Disclaimer

NOV Inc. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 18:21:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOV INC.
02:23pNov : Chela Twins installed onboard Velesto Drilling's NAGA 6 jackup
PU
10/14Nov : Max Platform delivers smart data that drives performance and efficiency
PU
10/13Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on NOV to $20 From $19, Maintains Equalweight Ratin..
MT
10/12Citigroup Upgrades NOV to Buy From Neutral; Price Target is $25
MT
10/04Nov : and Bardasz announce collaboration in data management technology and services
PU
09/30BofA Securities Upgrades NOV to Buy From Neutral; Price Target is $19
MT
09/15NOV INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/08NOV Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
08/30Insider Sell: NOV
MT
08/25Benchmark Initiates NOV at Hold
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOV INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 012 M - -
Net income 2022 180 M - -
Net Debt 2022 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,3x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 7 082 M 7 082 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 27 043
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NOV INC.
Duration : Period :
NOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 18,03 $
Average target price 22,24 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clay C. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Security Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOV INC.33.06%7 082
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED43.11%60 621
HALLIBURTON COMPANY28.60%27 199
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-0.54%24 211
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED4.44%4 323
TECHNIPFMC PLC59.80%4 278