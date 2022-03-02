Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NOV Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOV   US62955J1034

NOV INC.

(NOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

03/02/2022 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on March 25, 2022 to each stockholder of record on March 11, 2022.

About NOV

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV’s deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Visit www.nov.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NOV INC.
06:38aNOV Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.05 per Share; Payable March 25 to Shareholders o..
MT
06:31aNOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/23Goldman Sachs Downgrades NOV to Sell From Neutral; Price Target is $16
MT
02/22NOV INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
02/22NOV : acquires AFGlobal's Advanced Drilling Systems to offer integrated Managed Pressure D..
PU
02/22NOV Inc. acquired advanced drilling solutions business from Ameriforge Group Inc.
CI
02/17NOV : New Joint Industry Project goes subsea to provide a storage solution for all types o..
PU
02/11NOV INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/10NOV : Ameron poles enable connectivity for Super Bowl LVI
PU
02/09NOV : and Chevron announce joint development agreement on subsea equipment and services
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOV INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 721 M - -
Net income 2022 49,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 116x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 6 369 M 6 369 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 27 043
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NOV INC.
Duration : Period :
NOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 16,22 $
Average target price 18,30 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clay C. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Security Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOV INC.19.70%6 369
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED31.02%52 865
HALLIBURTON COMPANY40.40%28 853
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY17.79%27 018
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED3.41%4 879
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD4.96%3 698