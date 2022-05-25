Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  NOV Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NOV   US62955J1034

NOV INC.

(NOV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 04:00:01 pm EDT
19.12 USD   +1.65%
NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

05/25/2022 | 06:31am EDT
NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on June 24, 2022 to each stockholder of record on June 10, 2022.

About NOV

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV’s deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Visit www.nov.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NOV INC.
06:47aNOV Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Share of Common Stock; Payable June ..
MT
06:31aNOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/12NOV : Using Digital Solutions to Cut Costs & Increase Uptime
PU
05/02Barclays Adjusts NOV's Price Target to $20 from $15, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
04/29NOV INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
04/29NOV : Reports First quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04/29TRANSCRIPT : NOV Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/28NOV Q1 Loss Narrows as Sales Jump -- Shares Advance After Hours
MT
04/28NOV INC. : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28NOV : First Quarter 2022 Segmented Financial Data
PU
Analyst Recommendations on NOV INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 741 M - -
Net income 2022 86,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 256 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 76,9x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 7 510 M 7 510 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 27 043
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 19,12 $
Average target price 22,57 $
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clay C. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Security Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOV INC.41.11%7 510
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED46.28%62 051
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY50.79%35 720
HALLIBURTON COMPANY68.26%34 708
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.92%3 987
TECHNIPFMC PLC35.47%3 659