Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NOV Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOV   US62955J1034

NOV INC.

(NOV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-17 pm EDT
15.00 USD   +2.95%
06:32aNOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/16Nov : De-risking the US offshore wind industry with the technical innovations and skill sets of the offshore oil and gas industry
PU
05/01Goldman Sachs Trims Price Target on NOV to $17 From $18, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

05/18/2023 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on June 30, 2023 to each stockholder of record on June 16, 2023.

About NOV

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV’s deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Visit www.nov.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NOV INC.
06:32aNOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/16Nov : De-risking the US offshore wind industry with the technical innovations and skill se..
PU
05/01Goldman Sachs Trims Price Target on NOV to $17 From $18, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
05/01Piper Sandler Adjusts NOV's Price Target to $21 From $22, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/01Barclays Adjusts Price Target on NOV to $20 From $25, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
04/27NOV INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
04/27Transcript : NOV Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27NOV Swings to Q1 Earnings as Revenue Rises
MT
04/26Nov Inc. : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26Nov : Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOV INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 442 M - -
Net income 2023 530 M - -
Net Debt 2023 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 1,35%
Capitalization 5 906 M 5 906 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 32 307
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NOV INC.
Duration : Period :
NOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 15,00 $
Average target price 24,42 $
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clay C. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Security Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOV INC.-28.20%5 906
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-16.76%63 427
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-7.08%27 820
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-29.15%26 110
TECHNIPFMC PLC10.09%5 926
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED17.36%4 911
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer