NOV : GustoMSC's digital solutions for enhancing offshore operations are taking off

As previously announced, with the order for OSS onboard Penta-Ocean's newbuild GJ-9800C jack-up vessel and the installation of the Max Edge device, a component of the Max Platform, onboard the Seajacks Scylla, the industry is starting to recognize the value of the GustoMSC OSS. GustoMSC can further improve and develop its OSS applications in close cooperation with end-users through these deployments. The traction in the market enables us to add new features based on the latest insights and requirements.

The Max Platform provides functionality to store, share, analyze, and visualize data in real-time at the edge and in the cloud.

The Max Platform consists of three main components:

Max Edge - a software environment that handles data storage, delivery, and applications at the edge of the network.

Max Cloud - the cloud environment that handles long-term big data storage and cloud applications.

Max Portal - the user-friendly interface that end-users can interact with to access their data and applications, both at the edge and in the cloud.

Traditionally, edge solutions are built as an extension of cloud technology. Max Edge is made for an offshore environment as uninterrupted internet service is not guaranteed. Max Edge brings the calculation power to robust hardware located onboard an offshore unit. Therefore, data processing and visualization are no longer dependent on a cloud service. When cloud communication is interrupted at the unit, there is no impact at the edge - where it matters most. The Max Portal provides access to all connected equipment data and applications on-site and in the cloud.

The Max Platform enables operators to focus on data analysis and decision-making without building and maintaining a data delivery structure. It also facilitates quick equipment troubleshooting, thereby saving time and cost.

A unique aspect of the Max Platform is that it is not only a data platform but also a complete development environment. It allows developers to put all available IoT technology to good use. GustoMSC, as a designer and key equipment supplier, adds value by uncovering insights and translating these into powerful OSS applications, guiding operators based on real-time data to unlock the unit's full potential safely. The Max Platform, in combination with OSS applications, provides a one-stop shop for digital solutions.

To learn more about the Max Platform and the Operator Support System, visit nov.com/gustomsc/oss.