NOV Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023

February 01, 2024 at 05:30 pm EST

NOV Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 2,343 million compared to USD 2,073 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 2,343 million compared to USD 2,073 million a year ago. Net income was USD 598 million compared to USD 104 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.52 compared to USD 0.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.51 compared to USD 0.26 a year ago.

For the full year, sales was USD 8,583 million compared to USD 7,237 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 8,583 million compared to USD 7,237 million a year ago. Net income was USD 993 million compared to USD 155 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.53 compared to USD 0.4 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.5 compared to USD 0.39 a year ago.