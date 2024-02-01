NOV Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
February 01, 2024 at 05:30 pm EST
NOV Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 2,343 million compared to USD 2,073 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 2,343 million compared to USD 2,073 million a year ago. Net income was USD 598 million compared to USD 104 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.52 compared to USD 0.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.51 compared to USD 0.26 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was USD 8,583 million compared to USD 7,237 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 8,583 million compared to USD 7,237 million a year ago. Net income was USD 993 million compared to USD 155 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.53 compared to USD 0.4 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.5 compared to USD 0.39 a year ago.
NOV Inc. is an independent equipment and technology provider to the global energy industry. The Company serves diversified, national and independent service companies, contractors and energy producers in approximately 62 countries. The Company operates through three segments. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents and sells a range of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. The segment also offers services, such as solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, drill pipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits. The Completion & Production Solutions segment design, manufacture and integrate technologies for completions, oil and gas production, and industrial markets. The Rig Technologies segment provides drilling rig components, complete land drilling rigs and offshore drilling equipment packages.