NOV Inc.
Proforma Selected Financial Data
(In millions)
2021
2022
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
6 months
Revenue:
Wellbore Technologies
$
413
$
463
$
507
$
576
$
608
$
666
$
741
$
762
$
745
$
804
$
3,235
$
3,214
$
1,867
$
1,959
$
2,777
$
1,549
Completion & Production Solutions
439
497
478
549
530
639
681
738
718
753
2,931
2,771
2,433
1,963
2,588
1,471
Rig Technologies
431
487
390
431
441
462
511
620
550
606
2,575
2,682
1,919
1,739
2,034
1,156
Eliminations
(34)
(30)
(34)
(39)
(31)
(40)
(44)
(47)
(51)
(70)
(288)
(188)
(129)
(137)
(162)
(121)
Total
$
1,249
$
1,417
$
1,341
$
1,517
$
1,548
$
1,727
$
1,889
$
2,073
$
1,962
$
2,093
$
8,453
$
8,479
$
6,090
$
5,524
$
7,237
$
4,055
Adjusted EBITDA:
Wellbore Technologies
$
34
$
63
$
77
$
88
$
101
$
122
$
145
$
146
$
133
$
164
$
526
$
527
$
178
$
262
$
514
$
297
Completion & Production Solutions
(4)
4
(5)
2
10
32
56
66
54
69
378
258
230
(3)
164
123
Rig Technologies
13
75
25
21
36
41
52
88
69
71
309
347
117
134
217
140
Eliminations and corporate costs
(43)
(38)
(41)
(42)
(44)
(45)
(58)
(69)
(61)
(59)
(303)
(247)
(175)
(164)
(216)
(120)
Total
$
-
$
104
$
56
$
69
$
103
$
150
$
195
$
231
$
195
$
245
$
910
$
885
$
350
$
229
$
679
$
440
Adjusted EBITDA %:
Wellbore Technologies
8.2%
13.6%
15.2%
15.3%
16.6%
18.3%
19.6%
19.2%
17.9%
20.4%
16.3%
16.4%
9.5%
13.4%
18.5%
19.2%
Completion & Production Solutions
-0.9%
0.8%
(1.0)%
0.4%
1.9%
5.0%
8.2%
8.9%
7.5%
9.2%
12.9%
9.3%
9.5%
-0.2%
6.3%
8.4%
Rig Technologies
3.0%
15.4%
6.4%
4.9%
8.2%
8.9%
10.2%
14.2%
12.5%
11.7%
12.0%
12.9%
6.1%
7.7%
10.7%
12.1%
Eliminations and corporate costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NOV consolidated
0.0%
7.3%
4.2%
4.5%
6.7%
8.7%
10.3%
11.1%
9.9%
11.7%
10.8%
10.4%
5.7%
4.1%
9.4%
10.9%
Completion & Production Solutions:
Ending backlog
$
810
$
1,003
$
1,107
$
1,287
$
1,364
$
1,442
$
1,478
$
1,602
$
1,601
$
1,586
$
894
$
1,305
$
696
$
1,287
$
1,602
$
1,586
Revenue out of backlog
$
267
$
276
$
266
$
311
$
308
$
401
$
425
$
472
$
422
$
477
$
1,697
$
1,625
$
1,526
$
1,120
$
1,606
$
899
Order additions, net
$
338
$
462
$
384
$
495
$
339
$
530
$
493
$
557
$
407
$
450
$
1,564
$
2,055
$
915
$
1,679
$
1,919
$
857
Adjustments (1)
$
43
$
7
$
(14)
$
(4)
$
46
$
(51)
$
(32)
$
39
$
14
$
12
$
(39)
$
(19)
$
2
$
32
$
2
$
26
Rig Technologies:
Ending backlog
$
2,591
$
2,655
$
2,784
$
2,767
$
2,893
$
2,839
$
2,781
$
2,793
$
2,876
$
2,893
$
3,117
$
2,994
$
2,669
$
2,767
$
2,793
$
2,893
Revenue out of backlog
$
190
$
168
$
158
$
188
$
190
$
174
$
202
$
257
$
179
$
205
$
1,088
$
1,136
$
807
$
704
$
823
$
384
Order additions, net
$
112
$
232
$
300
$
191
$
236
$
140
$
119
$
254
$
251
$
222
$
2,497
$
1,013
$
467
$
835
$
749
$
473
Adjustments (1)
$
-
$
-
$
(13)
$
(20)
$
80
$
(20)
$
25
$
15
$
11
$
-
$
384
$
-
$
15
$
(33)
$
100
$
11
2021
2022
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Other items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA (2):
Wellbore Technologies
$
4
$
18
$
7
$
2
$
23
$
7
$
31
$
(1)
$
-
$
(1)
$
21
$
3,794
$
840
$
31
$
60
$
(1)
Completion & Production Solutions
(2)
(6)
7
2
16
1
19
-
(1)
-
-
2,042
1,138
1
36
(1)
Rig Technologies
3
8
8
3
6
(8)
13
(11)
(3)
(7)
6
784
424
22
-
(10)
Eliminations and corporate costs
2
-
2
1
-
14
-
4
-
1
(18)
11
40
5
18
1
Total
$
7
$
20
$
24
$
8
$
45
$
14
$
63
$
(8)
$
(4)
$
(7)
$
9
$
6,631
$
2,442
$
59
$
114
$
(11)
- includes cancelations, pricing on existing orders, and FX
- excludes (gains) and losses on sales of fixed assets
Proforma Selected Financial Data - Tear Sheet
FINAL
2/3/2022 4:30PM
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NOV Inc. published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 21:44:58 UTC.