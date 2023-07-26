NOV Inc.

Proforma Selected Financial Data

(In millions)

2021

2022

2023

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

6 months

Revenue:

Wellbore Technologies

$

413

$

463

$

507

$

576

$

608

$

666

$

741

$

762

$

745

$

804

$

3,235

$

3,214

$

1,867

$

1,959

$

2,777

$

1,549

Completion & Production Solutions

439

497

478

549

530

639

681

738

718

753

2,931

2,771

2,433

1,963

2,588

1,471

Rig Technologies

431

487

390

431

441

462

511

620

550

606

2,575

2,682

1,919

1,739

2,034

1,156

Eliminations

(34)

(30)

(34)

(39)

(31)

(40)

(44)

(47)

(51)

(70)

(288)

(188)

(129)

(137)

(162)

(121)

Total

$

1,249

$

1,417

$

1,341

$

1,517

$

1,548

$

1,727

$

1,889

$

2,073

$

1,962

$

2,093

$

8,453

$

8,479

$

6,090

$

5,524

$

7,237

$

4,055

Adjusted EBITDA:

Wellbore Technologies

$

34

$

63

$

77

$

88

$

101

$

122

$

145

$

146

$

133

$

164

$

526

$

527

$

178

$

262

$

514

$

297

Completion & Production Solutions

(4)

4

(5)

2

10

32

56

66

54

69

378

258

230

(3)

164

123

Rig Technologies

13

75

25

21

36

41

52

88

69

71

309

347

117

134

217

140

Eliminations and corporate costs

(43)

(38)

(41)

(42)

(44)

(45)

(58)

(69)

(61)

(59)

(303)

(247)

(175)

(164)

(216)

(120)

Total

$

-

$

104

$

56

$

69

$

103

$

150

$

195

$

231

$

195

$

245

$

910

$

885

$

350

$

229

$

679

$

440

Adjusted EBITDA %:

Wellbore Technologies

8.2%

13.6%

15.2%

15.3%

16.6%

18.3%

19.6%

19.2%

17.9%

20.4%

16.3%

16.4%

9.5%

13.4%

18.5%

19.2%

Completion & Production Solutions

-0.9%

0.8%

(1.0)%

0.4%

1.9%

5.0%

8.2%

8.9%

7.5%

9.2%

12.9%

9.3%

9.5%

-0.2%

6.3%

8.4%

Rig Technologies

3.0%

15.4%

6.4%

4.9%

8.2%

8.9%

10.2%

14.2%

12.5%

11.7%

12.0%

12.9%

6.1%

7.7%

10.7%

12.1%

Eliminations and corporate costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

NOV consolidated

0.0%

7.3%

4.2%

4.5%

6.7%

8.7%

10.3%

11.1%

9.9%

11.7%

10.8%

10.4%

5.7%

4.1%

9.4%

10.9%

Completion & Production Solutions:

Ending backlog

$

810

$

1,003

$

1,107

$

1,287

$

1,364

$

1,442

$

1,478

$

1,602

$

1,601

$

1,586

$

894

$

1,305

$

696

$

1,287

$

1,602

$

1,586

Revenue out of backlog

$

267

$

276

$

266

$

311

$

308

$

401

$

425

$

472

$

422

$

477

$

1,697

$

1,625

$

1,526

$

1,120

$

1,606

$

899

Order additions, net

$

338

$

462

$

384

$

495

$

339

$

530

$

493

$

557

$

407

$

450

$

1,564

$

2,055

$

915

$

1,679

$

1,919

$

857

Adjustments (1)

$

43

$

7

$

(14)

$

(4)

$

46

$

(51)

$

(32)

$

39

$

14

$

12

$

(39)

$

(19)

$

2

$

32

$

2

$

26

Rig Technologies:

Ending backlog

$

2,591

$

2,655

$

2,784

$

2,767

$

2,893

$

2,839

$

2,781

$

2,793

$

2,876

$

2,893

$

3,117

$

2,994

$

2,669

$

2,767

$

2,793

$

2,893

Revenue out of backlog

$

190

$

168

$

158

$

188

$

190

$

174

$

202

$

257

$

179

$

205

$

1,088

$

1,136

$

807

$

704

$

823

$

384

Order additions, net

$

112

$

232

$

300

$

191

$

236

$

140

$

119

$

254

$

251

$

222

$

2,497

$

1,013

$

467

$

835

$

749

$

473

Adjustments (1)

$

-

$

-

$

(13)

$

(20)

$

80

$

(20)

$

25

$

15

$

11

$

-

$

384

$

-

$

15

$

(33)

$

100

$

11

2021

2022

2023

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Other items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA (2):

Wellbore Technologies

$

4

$

18

$

7

$

2

$

23

$

7

$

31

$

(1)

$

-

$

(1)

$

21

$

3,794

$

840

$

31

$

60

$

(1)

Completion & Production Solutions

(2)

(6)

7

2

16

1

19

-

(1)

-

-

2,042

1,138

1

36

(1)

Rig Technologies

3

8

8

3

6

(8)

13

(11)

(3)

(7)

6

784

424

22

-

(10)

Eliminations and corporate costs

2

-

2

1

-

14

-

4

-

1

(18)

11

40

5

18

1

Total

$

7

$

20

$

24

$

8

$

45

$

14

$

63

$

(8)

$

(4)

$

(7)

$

9

$

6,631

$

2,442

$

59

$

114

$

(11)

  1. includes cancelations, pricing on existing orders, and FX
  2. excludes (gains) and losses on sales of fixed assets

Proforma Selected Financial Data - Tear Sheet

FINAL

2/3/2022 4:30PM

