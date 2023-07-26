NOV Inc. is an independent equipment and technology provider to the global energy industry. The Company serves diversified, national and independent service companies, contractors and energy producers in approximately 62 countries. The Company operates through three segments. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents and sells a range of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. The segment also offers services, such as solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, drill pipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits. The Completion & Production Solutions segment design, manufacture and integrate technologies for completions, oil and gas production, and industrial markets. The Rig Technologies segment provides drilling rig components, complete land drilling rigs and offshore drilling equipment packages.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment