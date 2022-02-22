Log in
NOV INC.

NOV : acquires AFGlobal's Advanced Drilling Systems to offer integrated Managed Pressure Drilling solutions

02/22/2022 | 02:33pm EST
As a leader in drilling technology, NOV's MPD packages will offer add-on services from our larger technology portfolio, including NOVOS™ and real-time monitoring, delivering full rig integration and removing the guesswork from operations. Additionally, our full MPD system will be integrated with our wired pipe and Max™ platform, creating the world's most complete automated drilling package and allowing the operator to adjust in real-time, improving the overall well construction process.

For more information on NOV's MPD offerings, click www.nov.com/mpd.

Disclaimer

NOV Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 19:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 720 M - -
Net income 2022 49,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 136x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 6 770 M 6 770 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 27 043
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NOV INC.
Duration : Period :
NOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 17,24 $
Average target price 18,30 $
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clay C. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Security Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOV INC.27.23%6 770
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED34.26%56 430
HALLIBURTON COMPANY41.06%28 988
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY20.99%27 752
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED0.00%4 701
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD3.05%3 645