NOV : acquires AFGlobal's Advanced Drilling Systems to offer integrated Managed Pressure Drilling solutions

As a leader in drilling technology, NOV's MPD packages will offer add-on services from our larger technology portfolio, including NOVOS™ and real-time monitoring, delivering full rig integration and removing the guesswork from operations. Additionally, our full MPD system will be integrated with our wired pipe and Max™ platform, creating the world's most complete automated drilling package and allowing the operator to adjust in real-time, improving the overall well construction process.

For more information on NOV's MPD offerings, click www.nov.com/mpd.