NOV : awarded equipment package and design license contracts for Cadeler's first jack-up foundation installation vessel

The Cadeler F-class is designed on similar specifications as the X-class. These self-propelled jack-up vessels are the largest in the industry, with 5,600 m2 of deck space and a carrying capacity of more than 17,600 tons.

Featuring a larger main crane capacity than the X-class, the F-class vessel's unique design allows it to quickly convert from a foundation to a wind turbine installation unit. This new hybrid jack-up vessel is designed to transport and install up to six XL monopiles per round-trip, substantially improving operational efficiency and reducing the installation's total carbon footprint.

The F-class vessel will have an NOV variable speed drive rack and pinion jacking system. The uniquely integrated system offers high performance, reliability, and safety for thousands of jacking moves throughout the vessel's lifespan. The jacking system will include a regenerative power solution where the generated power is fed back into the vessel system, providing fuel savings and emission reductions.