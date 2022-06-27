Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NOV Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOV   US62955J1034

NOV INC.

(NOV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 27/06/2022 BST
16.69 USD   +2.83%
06/27NOV : awarded equipment package and design license contracts for Cadeler's first jack-up foundation installation vessel
PU
06/09NOV Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/09NOV INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOV : awarded equipment package and design license contracts for Cadeler's first jack-up foundation installation vessel

06/27/2022 | 11:51pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Cadeler F-class is designed on similar specifications as the X-class. These self-propelled jack-up vessels are the largest in the industry, with 5,600 m2 of deck space and a carrying capacity of more than 17,600 tons.

Featuring a larger main crane capacity than the X-class, the F-class vessel's unique design allows it to quickly convert from a foundation to a wind turbine installation unit. This new hybrid jack-up vessel is designed to transport and install up to six XL monopiles per round-trip, substantially improving operational efficiency and reducing the installation's total carbon footprint.

The F-class vessel will have an NOV variable speed drive rack and pinion jacking system. The uniquely integrated system offers high performance, reliability, and safety for thousands of jacking moves throughout the vessel's lifespan. The jacking system will include a regenerative power solution where the generated power is fed back into the vessel system, providing fuel savings and emission reductions.

Disclaimer

NOV Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 22:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOV INC.
06/27NOV : awarded equipment package and design license contracts for Cadeler's first jack-up f..
PU
06/09NOV Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/09NOV INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/08Barclays Adjusts Price Target on NOV to $22 From $20, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
05/25NOV INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25NOV Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Share of Common Stock; Payable June ..
MT
05/25NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/25NOV Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on June 24, 2022
CI
05/12NOV : Using Digital Solutions to Cut Costs & Increase Uptime
PU
05/02Barclays Adjusts NOV's Price Target to $20 from $15, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOV INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 741 M - 5 479 M
Net income 2022 86,2 M - 70,0 M
Net Debt 2022 256 M - 208 M
P/E ratio 2022 73,4x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 6 556 M 6 556 M 5 328 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 27 043
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NOV INC.
Duration : Period :
NOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 16,69 $
Average target price 22,67 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clay C. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Security Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOV INC.19.78%6 375
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED17.06%49 556
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY18.33%28 031
HALLIBURTON COMPANY35.33%27 916
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.92%3 966
TECHNIPFMC PLC6.76%2 883