NOV : awarded equipment package and design license contracts for Cadeler's second jack-up foundation installation vessel

In addition to the two X-class vessels, which are set to be delivered from H2 2024 onward, this will be Cadeler's fourth GustoMSC-designed jack-up vessel under construction at COSCO Heavy Industries.
The Cadeler F-class vessels are designed with similar specifications to the X-class vessels, which were awarded in 2021. These self-propelled jack-up vessels are the largest in the industry, with 5,600 m2 of deck space and a carrying capacity of more than 17,600 tons.
The unique F-class features a larger main crane capacity when compared to the X-class, which allows it to quickly transition from foundation installation to wind turbine installation operations. The dual-scope jack-up vessel is designed to transport and install up to six 2XL monopile foundations per round-trip, reducing the number of transits needed for each project. The second F-class vessel will also be outfitted with the NOV variable speed drive rack and pinion jacking system, including a regenerative power solution where the generated power is fed back into the vessel system. These features substantially improve operational efficiency and reduce the installation's total carbon footprint.
Disclaimer
NOV Inc. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2022 00:32:08 UTC.