Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NOV Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOV   US62955J1034

NOV INC.

(NOV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
19.26 USD   -5.17%
12/10Nov : awarded equipment package and design license contracts for Cadeler's second jack-up foundation installation vessel
PU
12/08NOV INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/05NOV Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NOV : awarded equipment package and design license contracts for Cadeler's second jack-up foundation installation vessel

12/10/2022 | 07:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In addition to the two X-class vessels, which are set to be delivered from H2 2024 onward, this will be Cadeler's fourth GustoMSC-designed jack-up vessel under construction at COSCO Heavy Industries.

The Cadeler F-class vessels are designed with similar specifications to the X-class vessels, which were awarded in 2021. These self-propelled jack-up vessels are the largest in the industry, with 5,600 m2 of deck space and a carrying capacity of more than 17,600 tons.

The unique F-class features a larger main crane capacity when compared to the X-class, which allows it to quickly transition from foundation installation to wind turbine installation operations. The dual-scope jack-up vessel is designed to transport and install up to six 2XL monopile foundations per round-trip, reducing the number of transits needed for each project. The second F-class vessel will also be outfitted with the NOV variable speed drive rack and pinion jacking system, including a regenerative power solution where the generated power is fed back into the vessel system. These features substantially improve operational efficiency and reduce the installation's total carbon footprint.

Attachments

Disclaimer

NOV Inc. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2022 00:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOV INC.
12/10Nov : awarded equipment package and design license contracts for Cadeler's second jack-up ..
PU
12/08NOV INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/05NOV Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
12/02NOV Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
11/29Nov : BLM to support the French Eolink floating wind turbine pilot project
PU
11/17NOV Reports Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05/Common Share; Payable Dec. 23 of R..
MT
11/17NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/17Nov Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 23, 2022
CI
11/07Insider Sell: NOV
MT
11/07Wells Fargo Upgrades NOV to Equalweight From Underweight, Adjusts Price Target to $25 F..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOV INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 117 M - -
Net income 2022 164 M - -
Net Debt 2022 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,4x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 7 565 M 7 565 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 27 043
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NOV INC.
Duration : Period :
NOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 19,26 $
Average target price 24,77 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clay C. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Security Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOV INC.49.89%7 565
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED66.68%66 603
HALLIBURTON COMPANY44.34%29 975
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY16.71%27 150
TECHNIPFMC PLC88.34%4 978
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED7.17%4 588