NOV : awarded equipment package and design license contracts for Cadeler's second jack-up foundation installation vessel

In addition to the two X-class vessels, which are set to be delivered from H2 2024 onward, this will be Cadeler's fourth GustoMSC-designed jack-up vessel under construction at COSCO Heavy Industries.

The Cadeler F-class vessels are designed with similar specifications to the X-class vessels, which were awarded in 2021. These self-propelled jack-up vessels are the largest in the industry, with 5,600 m2 of deck space and a carrying capacity of more than 17,600 tons.

The unique F-class features a larger main crane capacity when compared to the X-class, which allows it to quickly transition from foundation installation to wind turbine installation operations. The dual-scope jack-up vessel is designed to transport and install up to six 2XL monopile foundations per round-trip, reducing the number of transits needed for each project. The second F-class vessel will also be outfitted with the NOV variable speed drive rack and pinion jacking system, including a regenerative power solution where the generated power is fed back into the vessel system. These features substantially improve operational efficiency and reduce the installation's total carbon footprint.