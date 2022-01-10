Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NOV Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOV   US62955J1034

NOV INC.

(NOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOV : launches Fuego Reamer, second-generation wellbore conditioning tool

01/10/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Fuego Reamer includes new design features, concepts, and materials proven to be highly effective when paired with our Fuego drill bits series. It can improve weight transfer to the bit, reduce string-generated torque while drilling, lower time spent reaming or backreaming during connections and trips, and even eliminate the need for dedicated clean-out runs. All these benefits result in time savings, reducing the overall drilling cost of your well.

Fuego bit designs have significantly improved drilling performance in Latin America, drilling both farther and faster than previously imagined possible, while exhibiting excellent directional response and resulting in entire hole sections being completed in a single bit run.

Due to eliminated trips associated with multiple bit runs, wellbore quality is more important than ever when monitoring drilling performance and efficiency. Reduced trips associated with multiple bit runs can increase the probability of tight spots and ledges and cutting bed accumulations.

The Fuego Reamer has a smaller pass-through size than the drill bit (nominally ⅛" smaller) and is designed to slightly enlarge the wellbore. To work effectively, the correct placement within the bottom hole assembly (BHA) is critical. NOV's proprietary Multifunctional Advanced Placement Software (MAPS™) is operated by our locally based, experienced Drilling Solution Engineering (DSE) team and ensures the reamer is optimally placed while analyzing bending stresses and contact forces throughout the run for safe operation.

Like our Fuego drill bit series, the Fuego Reamer can be fitted with any of ReedHycalog's industry-leading grades of polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) cutters to ensure top performance in the challenging and diverse applications of Latin America. Only ReedHycalog offers this array of cutter selection, guaranteeing the most efficient, cost-effective solution when you run the Fuego Reamer in conjunction with a similarly equipped Fuego drill bit. This dynamic combination enables you to reach the technical limits of today's drilling challenges.

"The Fuego Reamer can improve drilling efficiency on the BHA by reducing torque created in the wellbore trajectory. Its slight eccentricity helps to minimize the points of contact of the drill string over the wellbore, which translates into better weight transfer to the bit and less energy loss," said Alejandro Castro Diaz, Technical Sales Engineer.

Learn how the Fuego Reamer can help in the most challenging applications in Latin America here, or contact your local ReedHycalog representative.

Disclaimer

NOV Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 15:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOV INC.
10:18aNOV : launches Fuego Reamer, second-generation wellbore conditioning tool
PU
2021RBC Lifts Price Target on NOV to $17 From $16, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
2021JPMorgan Upgrades NOV to Overweight From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $17 From $15
MT
2021NOV : and OSP sign agreement to drive cooperation and awareness
PU
2021NOV Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
2021NOV : DNV completes successful Concept Verification and Technical & Commercial Assessment ..
PU
2021NOV INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021NOV : is the new source for Modco closures
PU
2021Jose A. Bayardo Appointed to LP Building Solutions Board of Directors
PR
2021NOV : Pumps Innovative Technologies into Proven Equipment
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOV INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 457 M - -
Net income 2021 -231 M - -
Net Debt 2021 54,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -25,3x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 5 892 M 5 892 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 27 631
Free-Float -
Chart NOV INC.
Duration : Period :
NOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 15,08 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOV INC.11.29%5 892
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED16.96%49 134
HALLIBURTON COMPANY13.77%23 291
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY8.56%22 724
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED1.71%4 750
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD3.05%3 623