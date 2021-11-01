Log in
    NOV   US62955J1034

NOV INC.

(NOV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOV launches Pursuit reamer for improved drilling efficiency in the U.S.

11/01/2021 | 08:38am EDT
The U.S. drilling market continues to evolve, with operators and drillers pursuing target zones that are deeper and farther than ever before. One thing hasn't changed-the goal to complete these intervals faster and at the lowest cost possible. The entire drilling process needs to be optimal, with efficient weight transfer and low torque when drilling and safe, trouble-free trips in and out of the hole.

To ensure this occurs, in addition to ReedHycalog's Tektonic™ Pursuit™ series drill bits, we developed the Pursuit™ reamer, our second-generation well conditioning tool specially designed to meet the requirements of the US market.

Wellbore condition has become an important consideration as trip frequency is reduced and the potential for tight spots, ledges, and cuttings bed accumulations are increased. By utilizing the Pursuit reamer in your drilling assembly, the wellbore is slightly enlarged, effectively conditioning the wellbore, and reducing string-generated torque while simultaneously effectively agitating cuttings beds and removing accumulations.

By leveraging our in-house developed proprietary Multifunctional Advanced Placement Software (MAPS™), optimal placement in the drillstring can be verified, resulting in maximum tool efficiency.

To confirm you have the correct configuration for your specific application, the Pursuit reamer can be fitted with any of ReedHycalog's industry-leading grades of polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) cutters.

Only ReedHycalog offers this array of cutter selection, guaranteeing the most efficient and cost-effective solutions to today's drilling challenges.

"The Pursuit reamer is another tool that will allow us to continue providing incredible value to our customers while differentiating ourselves as a technology provider," said Russ Lockley, BHE Product Line Director.

Learn more about the benefits of our Pursuit reamer here.

Disclaimer

NOV Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 12:36:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 437 M - -
Net income 2021 -220 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,3x
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 5 477 M 5 477 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 27 631
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NOV INC.
Duration : Period :
NOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 14,02 $
Average target price 17,70 $
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOV INC.2.11%5 477
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED47.78%45 249
HALLIBURTON COMPANY32.22%22 369
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY20.29%21 819
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED20.92%4 586
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-17.97%3 850