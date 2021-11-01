NOV launches Pursuit reamer for improved drilling efficiency in the U.S.

The U.S. drilling market continues to evolve, with operators and drillers pursuing target zones that are deeper and farther than ever before. One thing hasn't changed-the goal to complete these intervals faster and at the lowest cost possible. The entire drilling process needs to be optimal, with efficient weight transfer and low torque when drilling and safe, trouble-free trips in and out of the hole.

To ensure this occurs, in addition to ReedHycalog's Tektonic™ Pursuit™ series drill bits, we developed the Pursuit™ reamer, our second-generation well conditioning tool specially designed to meet the requirements of the US market.

Wellbore condition has become an important consideration as trip frequency is reduced and the potential for tight spots, ledges, and cuttings bed accumulations are increased. By utilizing the Pursuit reamer in your drilling assembly, the wellbore is slightly enlarged, effectively conditioning the wellbore, and reducing string-generated torque while simultaneously effectively agitating cuttings beds and removing accumulations.

By leveraging our in-house developed proprietary Multifunctional Advanced Placement Software (MAPS™), optimal placement in the drillstring can be verified, resulting in maximum tool efficiency.

To confirm you have the correct configuration for your specific application, the Pursuit reamer can be fitted with any of ReedHycalog's industry-leading grades of polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) cutters.

Only ReedHycalog offers this array of cutter selection, guaranteeing the most efficient and cost-effective solutions to today's drilling challenges.

"The Pursuit reamer is another tool that will allow us to continue providing incredible value to our customers while differentiating ourselves as a technology provider," said Russ Lockley, BHE Product Line Director.

