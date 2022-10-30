NOV : launches premium Pegasus series drill bits for large-diameter applications

Featuring a dual-diameter and MaxSteer™ design, high-performance ION+™ cutters, TORC™ depth of cut elements, BitIQ™ smart sensor technology, and Struts™ high-density impreg (HDI) components, the Pegasus fixed-cutter polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) bit enables operators to drill faster, reduce torque generation, and run multiple times without repair.
Pegasus features and benefits:
-
Shankless and shorter design to improve stability and steerability
-
Robust cutter geometries
-
Strong and efficient cutting elements
-
No moving parts
-
Reduced torque and torsional vibrations
-
Reduced mechanical specific energy (MSE) to maximize ROP and borehole quality
-
Superior hydraulic and cutter cooling efficiency
"Whether you are drilling large-diameter holes through salts, intermediates through high compression strengths, or slimhole shale applications," said Jennings, "ReedHycalog has the technology to keep operators in the zone and reduce drilling days."
Learn more here.
Disclaimer
NOV Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 02:38:07 UTC.