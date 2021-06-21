Log in
NOV : received contracts for Eneti's first wind turbine installation jack-up vessel

06/21/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
The NG-16000X is an optimized, self-propelled turbine installation jack-up vessel design that features increased carrying capacity and lifting capacity, as well as a higher lifting height above the deck. The vessel is from the same series with the first US-built NG-16000X and is ready to carry multiple 20MW turbines. The vessel has been designed with the option to adapt the vessel in the future, allowing it to operate on the alternate liquified natural gas or ammonia fuels.

The jack-up vessel will be built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) for scheduled delivery in Q3 2024. The GustoMSC NG-16000X includes the GustoMSC Rack & Pinion jacking system with a variable speed drive, which is uniquely integrated to offer high performance, reliability, and safety for more than hundreds of jacking moves throughout the lifespan of the jack-up vessel. The jacking system will have a regenerative power option were the generated power is fed back into the vessel system. The design further incorporates a 2,600-t leg encircling crane, ready to install the future size monopile foundations and wind turbines.

Emanuele A. Lauro, Chairman and CEO of Eneti Inc., commented, 'Since August 2020, we have been unequivocal about our intention to enter the wind turbine installation sector. This vessel will have the advanced lifting capabilities and energy efficiency that offshore wind developers require, not just today, but well into the next decade.

Jan-Mark Meeuwisse, Commercial Director, GustoMSC, stated, 'We are impressed with Eneti's commitment and willingness to enter into this new market. In a short period of time, both companies worked hard to have this unique NG-16000X ready for construction. We are devoted to assisting our clients from the start until the delivery and beyond that, for many years with our operational support. The shortage of wind turbine installation jack-ups capable of installing heavier and higher turbines in deeper waters is foreseen. GustoMSC has invested and prepared for this change and is well positioned to support our client requirements.'

Disclaimer

National Oilwell Varco Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
