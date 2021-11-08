NOV reaches one millionth closure sale

Also new to NOV closures are QR codes. These will place added information at the fingertips of customers, who will be able to read the codes with their devices, giving them access to catalogs, brochures, and drawings.
NOV's people possess vast experience, deep product knowledge, and a passion for excellence. These, coupled with the loyalty and the partnership of customers, have resulted in the one millionth closure sale.
