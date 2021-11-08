Log in
    NOV   US62955J1034

NOV INC.

(NOV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/08 10:49:30 am
15.045 USD   +2.63%
NOV reaches one millionth closure sale

11/08/2021 | 10:38am EST
Also new to NOV closures are QR codes. These will place added information at the fingertips of customers, who will be able to read the codes with their devices, giving them access to catalogs, brochures, and drawings.

NOV's people possess vast experience, deep product knowledge, and a passion for excellence. These, coupled with the loyalty and the partnership of customers, have resulted in the one millionth closure sale.

NOV Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 15:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 444 M - -
Net income 2021 -231 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,6x
Yield 2021 0,20%
Capitalization 5 728 M 5 728 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 27 631
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOV INC.6.77%5 728
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED53.50%47 002
HALLIBURTON COMPANY30.63%22 100
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY18.94%21 575
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED10.46%4 194
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-17.97%3 838