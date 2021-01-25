National Oilwell Varco : 1 Team. 1 Year. 0 Injuries.

Strong leadership from within the right team, using the right cultural improvement tools and making the right decisions, proves the goal of ZERO can be realized, a goal that all business units are striving to achieve.
Please join me in congratulating the ReedHycalog Team as they celebrate this momentous achievement!
Thank you,
Isaac Joseph
President, Wellbore Technologies
Steve Barton
President, ReedHycalog
Shaun Payne
Vice President of HSE, Wellbore Technologies
Jack Doty III
Director HSE, ReedHycalog/Downhole/IntelliServ
