National Oilwell Varco : 1 Team. 1 Year. 0 Injuries.

Strong leadership from within the right team, using the right cultural improvement tools and making the right decisions, proves the goal of ZERO can be realized, a goal that all business units are striving to achieve.

Please join me in congratulating the ReedHycalog Team as they celebrate this momentous achievement!

Thank you,

Isaac Joseph

President, Wellbore Technologies Steve Barton

President, ReedHycalog Shaun Payne

Vice President of HSE, Wellbore Technologies Jack Doty III

Director HSE, ReedHycalog/Downhole/IntelliServ