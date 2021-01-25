Log in
NOV INC.

National Oilwell Varco : 1 Team. 1 Year. 0 Injuries.

01/25/2021
Strong leadership from within the right team, using the right cultural improvement tools and making the right decisions, proves the goal of ZERO can be realized, a goal that all business units are striving to achieve.

Please join me in congratulating the ReedHycalog Team as they celebrate this momentous achievement!

Thank you,

Isaac Joseph
President, Wellbore Technologies

Steve Barton
President, ReedHycalog

Shaun Payne
Vice President of HSE, Wellbore Technologies

Jack Doty III
Director HSE, ReedHycalog/Downhole/IntelliServ

Disclaimer

National Oilwell Varco Inc. published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 21:09:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 095 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 588 M - -
Net Debt 2020 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,13x
Yield 2020 0,37%
Capitalization 5 207 M 5 207 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 33 810
Free-Float -
Chart NOV INC.
Duration : Period :
NOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,20 $
Last Close Price 13,41 $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Eric L. Mattson Independent Director
