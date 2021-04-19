Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NOV Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOV

NOV INC.

(NOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

One year later: How the people, technology of NOV unite to combat COVID-19

04/19/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Access to ventilators is key to treating the symptoms of COVID-19 on many patients. Short supply of ventilators has been an ongoing issue in many parts of the world since the beginning of the pandemic. In Lebanon, where 30 of Hamdan's devices would eventually be deployed, the shortage of ventilators and other vital medical supplies made global headlines.

After the prototype was developed, Hamdan and his MIT cohorts released the design as open source so that anyone could build the novel ventilator. Hamdan and the team also created a face shield and mask that they manufactured in Lebanon using local, low-cost materials. Hundreds of the units were produced and distributed to people across Lebanon at no charge.

Hamdan's story of contributing in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 is joined by stories of NOV technology used to support the production of the vaccine offering protection against the virus. In Belgium, NOV liner hanger systems, manufactured by our Completion Tools business, are installed in the geothermal wells powering the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. This facility manufactures one of the vaccines used to prevent the spread of the virus.

Also in Belgium, another major pharmaceutical company is using several Chemineer™ static mixers in the mass production of the vaccine. The mixers are constructed with sanitary fittings and polished components specifically for the pharmaceutical industry. Also, specific to the design, are the low-energy requirements per degree of mixing and rolled-groove housing for retaining medical-grade mixtures.

Technology breakthroughs in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries show promising results towards changing the trajectory of COVID-19 and its devastating impact. The people and technology of NOV are mere threads in a global tapestry of interconnected bodies working together to bring the virus to a halt. We will continue to contribute our technical expertise and technology in meaningful ways until this pandemic subsides.

Disclaimer

National Oilwell Varco Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 21:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOV INC.
05:58pONE YEAR LATER : How the people, technology of NOV unite to combat COVID-19
PU
04/09US Oil Rig Count Stays at One-Year High, Baker Hughes Says
MT
04/06NOV  : Fiber Glass Systems Plymouth facility achieves ASME BPVC.X certification ..
PU
04/02NOV  : First NOV Voyager 15XT Deployed in a Tight HPHT Reservoir
PU
03/30Dollar index rises to 93.374, highest since nov. 5
RE
03/30Dollar index rises to highest since nov. 13 at 92.969
RE
03/18NEXTIER OILFIELD  : Completes Field Testing of NOV Electric Fracturing System
MT
03/18NOV  : NexTier Announces Successful Field Testing of NOV Electric Frac System
PR
03/16US Stocks Slip as Fed Meets; Retail Sales, Industrial Production Disappoint o..
MT
03/16CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Slip as Fed Meets; Retail Sales, Industrial Production ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 465 M - -
Net income 2021 -186 M - -
Net Debt 2021 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,9x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 5 172 M 5 172 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 27 631
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart NOV INC.
Duration : Period :
NOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,99 $
Last Close Price 13,24 $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOV INC.-3.57%5 172
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED20.43%36 760
HALLIBURTON COMPANY9.47%18 385
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-3.60%15 403
DIALOG GROUP-10.14%4 239
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED6.28%3 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ