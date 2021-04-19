One year later: How the people, technology of NOV unite to combat COVID-19

Access to ventilators is key to treating the symptoms of COVID-19 on many patients. Short supply of ventilators has been an ongoing issue in many parts of the world since the beginning of the pandemic. In Lebanon, where 30 of Hamdan's devices would eventually be deployed, the shortage of ventilators and other vital medical supplies made global headlines.

After the prototype was developed, Hamdan and his MIT cohorts released the design as open source so that anyone could build the novel ventilator. Hamdan and the team also created a face shield and mask that they manufactured in Lebanon using local, low-cost materials. Hundreds of the units were produced and distributed to people across Lebanon at no charge.

Hamdan's story of contributing in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 is joined by stories of NOV technology used to support the production of the vaccine offering protection against the virus. In Belgium, NOV liner hanger systems, manufactured by our Completion Tools business, are installed in the geothermal wells powering the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. This facility manufactures one of the vaccines used to prevent the spread of the virus.

Also in Belgium, another major pharmaceutical company is using several Chemineer™ static mixers in the mass production of the vaccine. The mixers are constructed with sanitary fittings and polished components specifically for the pharmaceutical industry. Also, specific to the design, are the low-energy requirements per degree of mixing and rolled-groove housing for retaining medical-grade mixtures.

Technology breakthroughs in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries show promising results towards changing the trajectory of COVID-19 and its devastating impact. The people and technology of NOV are mere threads in a global tapestry of interconnected bodies working together to bring the virus to a halt. We will continue to contribute our technical expertise and technology in meaningful ways until this pandemic subsides.