News
Q&A: David Reid and Hart Energy discuss a personless rig floor

The following is an excerpt from a January 2024 Hart Energy Exclusive.

Mar 28, 2024

NOV's CTO David Reid talks with Hart Energy's Jennifer Pallanich on the safety implications of removing the driller's cabin from the rig floor.


Read the article and watch the video here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

NOV Inc. published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 00:59:45 UTC.