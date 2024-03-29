Q&A: David Reid and Hart Energy discuss a personless rig floor

NOV Inc. is an independent equipment and technology provider to the global energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. Its engineering knowhow, global supply chain management, manufacturing, and energy infrastructure development support provides capabilities to assist customers with energy transition advancement. It is also a geothermal equipment and technology provider, offering an array of tools and equipment specifically designed for the ultra-harsh conditions associated with geothermal development. Additionally, the Company is an equipment and technology provider for purpose-built vessels used to build, install, and maintain offshore wind towers and turbines. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of novel products and technologies to improve the efficiencies and economics of land and offshore-based wind, geothermal power generation, and carbon capture and sequestration.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment