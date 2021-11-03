Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NOV Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOV   US62955J1034

NOV INC.

(NOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Velesto Drilling orders first cost-effective Chela cranes

11/03/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
In 2020, NOV announced the manufacture of the new heavy lift crane on the Wind Orca vessel for Cadeler. Within that contract, Cadeler had an option to replace the main crane of the Wind Osprey.

With this second crane replacement project, NOV continues to increase their presence in the global heavy lift market. NOV's Marine and Construction business unit for heavy lift cranes leverages the expertise and experience of legacy brands AmClyde™ and GustoMSC™ while utilizing NOV's global presence and manufacturing capabilities.

NOV's heavy lift cranes combine extensive experience with advanced features. The newest designs are marked by lower construction weight and environmentally friendly, fully electric frequency-controlled drive systems, resulting in state-of-the-art, competitive products.

The heavy lift crane for Wind Osprey has the same specifications as its sister crane on Wind Orca. With a lifting capacity of 1600 metric tons at a radius of 40 meters and the main hook at 159 meters above the main deck, the new heavy lift crane offers a substantial capacity upgrade compared to the existing NOV crane with 1200 metric tons lifting capacity at a radius of 31 meters.

"We are pleased to achieve this significant milestone and we look forward to the continuation of the good cooperation with NOV," said Cadeler's CEO Mikkel Gleerup. "We thereby deliver on our promise to keep our current fleet of vessels ready for future demands that call for even larger cranes with higher specifications, which will ultimately benefit both our clients and the transition to renewable energy."

Gerben Roks, Sales and Business Development Manager Heavy Lift, said: "We are grateful that Cadeler has entrusted our Heavy Lift group with this second crane replacement project. Both the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey have a NOV heavy lift crane from start and we are pleased that we can continue to support Cadeler throughout the lifetime of the vessels. It demonstrates that our state-of-the-art heavy lift cranes provide an efficient lifting device for our customers' operational needs".

The crane replacement on Wind Osprey is scheduled to be initiated in Q4/2023 and will be completed in conjunction with the crane replacement on Wind Orca, benefitting fully from the synergies of both projects. The replacement is scheduled for completion in Q1/2024 and will be ready in time for the next generation of wind turbines.

More information: nov.com/products/heavy-lift-cranes


Disclaimer

NOV Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 19:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOV INC.
11/01NOV launches Pursuit reamer for improved drilling efficiency in the U.S.
PU
10/29INSIDER SELL : Nov
MT
10/27NOV INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
10/27NOV Reports third quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
10/27NOV INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
10/26Third Quarter 2021 Segmented Financial Data
PU
10/26NOV INC. : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26NOV Q3 Loss Widens as Revenue Falls
MT
10/26Earnings Flash (NOV) NOV Posts Q3 Revenue $1.34B
MT
10/26NOV Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOV INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 441 M - -
Net income 2021 -233 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,1x
Yield 2021 0,20%
Capitalization 5 645 M 5 645 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 27 631
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NOV INC.
Duration : Period :
NOV Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 14,45 $
Average target price 17,70 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clay C. Williams Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jose A. Bayardo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Reid Chief Technology & Marketing Officer
Alex Philips Chief Information Officer
Bonnie Houston Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOV INC.5.24%5 618
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED52.54%46 567
HALLIBURTON COMPANY34.29%22 897
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY24.22%22 532
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED16.74%4 431
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-16.23%3 931