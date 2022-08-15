Nova Cannabis : Consent Letter of Issuer's Legal Counsel

July 22, 2022

VIA SEDAR

Alberta Securities Commission (as principal regulator under National Policy 11-202) British Columbia Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan The Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission Autorité des marchés financiers

Financial and Consumer Services Commission (New Brunswick) Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Service Newfoundland and Labrador Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Northwest Territories Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Nunavut

Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

Re: Nova Cannabis Inc. (the "Corporation") - Prospectus Supplement dated July 22, 2022

We refer to the prospectus supplement of the Corporation dated July 22, 2022 (the "Prospectus Supplement") relating to an "at-the-market" offering of common shares in the capital of the Corporation having an aggregate offering price of up to $20,000,000 to purchasers in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

We hereby consent to the reference to our firm name on the cover page and under the heading "Legal Matters" and to the inclusion of our firm name and opinion under the heading "Eligibility for Investment" in the Prospectus Supplement.

We confirm that we have read the Prospectus Supplement and have no reason to believe that there are any misrepresentations in the information contained in the Prospectus Supplement that are derived from our opinion referred to therein or that are within our knowledge as a result of the services we performed in connection with the preparation of such opinion.

Yours very truly,

BENNETT JONES LLP

(signed) "Bennett Jones LLP"