  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Nova Cannabis Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NOVC   CA66980W1041

NOVA CANNABIS INC.

(NOVC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:18 2022-08-15 pm EDT
1.080 CAD   +13.68%
NOVA CANNABIS : Q2 Interim Financial Statements
PU
NOVA CANNABIS : Equity Distribution Agreement
PU
NOVA CANNABIS : Decision Document Final
PU
Nova Cannabis : Consent Letter of Underwriter's Legal Counsel

08/15/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
Dentons Canada LLP 77 King

Street West, Suite 400 Toronto-

Dominion Centre Toronto, ON,

Canada M5K 0A1

大成 Salans FMC SNR Denton McKenna Long

dentons.com

July 22, 2022

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

The Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Autorité des marchés financiers

Financial and Consumer Services Commission (New Brunswick)

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Newfoundland & Labrador

Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Northwest Territories

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Nunavut

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

RE: Nova Cannabis Inc. (the "Corporation")

Shelf Prospectus Supplement dated July 22, 2022 (the "Prospectus") to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus Dated June 27, 2022

In connection with the Prospectus we consent to the references to our name, Dentons Canada LLP, under the heading "Legal Matters", and to the use of our name and legal opinions under the headings "Eligibility for Investment" in the Prospectus.

We confirm that we have read the Prospectus and have no reason to believe that there are any misrepresentations in the information contained therein that is derived from our legal opinions or that is within our knowledge as a result of the services we performed in connection with such opinions.

Yours truly,

"Dentons Canada LLP"

Disclaimer

Nova Cannabis Inc. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 21:46:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
