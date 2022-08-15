Nova Cannabis : Consent Letter of Underwriter's Legal Counsel

Dentons Canada LLP 77 King
Street West, Suite 400 Toronto-
Dominion Centre Toronto, ON,
Canada M5K 0A1
大成 Salans FMC SNR Denton McKenna Long
dentons.com
July 22, 2022
British Columbia Securities Commission
Alberta Securities Commission
Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan
The Manitoba Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Autorité des marchés financiers
Financial and Consumer Services Commission (New Brunswick)
Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island
Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Newfoundland & Labrador
Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities
Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Northwest Territories
Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Nunavut
Dear Sirs/Mesdames:
RE: Nova Cannabis Inc. (the "Corporation")
Shelf Prospectus Supplement dated July 22, 2022 (the "Prospectus") to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus Dated June 27, 2022
In connection with the Prospectus we consent to the references to our name, Dentons Canada LLP, under the heading "Legal Matters", and to the use of our name and legal opinions under the headings "Eligibility for Investment" in the Prospectus.
We confirm that we have read the Prospectus and have no reason to believe that there are any misrepresentations in the information contained therein that is derived from our legal opinions or that is within our knowledge as a result of the services we performed in connection with such opinions.
Yours truly,
"Dentons Canada LLP"