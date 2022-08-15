Nova Cannabis : Decision Document Final

RECEIPT

NOVA CANNABIS INC.

This is the receipt of the Alberta Securities Commission for the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus of the above Issuer dated June 27, 2022 (the prospectus).

This receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the prospectus.

The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

June 28, 2022

"Timothy Robson"

Timothy Robson

Manager, Legal, Corporate Finance

SEDAR Project #03399995