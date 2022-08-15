Log in
    NOVC   CA66980W1041

NOVA CANNABIS INC.

(NOVC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:18 2022-08-15 pm EDT
1.080 CAD   +13.68%
05:59pNOVA CANNABIS : Q2 Interim Financial Statements
PU
05:59pNOVA CANNABIS : Equity Distribution Agreement
PU
05:48pNOVA CANNABIS : Decision Document Final
PU
Nova Cannabis : Decision Document Final

08/15/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
RECEIPT

NOVA CANNABIS INC.

This is the receipt of the Alberta Securities Commission for the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus of the above Issuer dated June 27, 2022 (the prospectus).

This receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the prospectus.

The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

June 28, 2022

"Timothy Robson"

Timothy Robson

Manager, Legal, Corporate Finance

SEDAR Project #03399995

SUITE 600, 250 - 5TH STREET S.W., CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA T2P 0R4 TEL: 403.297.6454 FAX: 403.297.6156

www.albertasecurities.com

Disclaimer

Nova Cannabis Inc. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 21:46:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 259 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2022 -9,20 M -7,13 M -7,13 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54,3 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 36,5%
Technical analysis trends NOVA CANNABIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,95 CAD
Average target price 2,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcie Kiziak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron R. Sebastian Chief Financial Officer
Zachary Ryan George Chairman
Grant Sanderson Vice President-Operations
Ron S. Hozjan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVA CANNABIS INC.-66.19%42
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.-49.72%2 649
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.-56.41%1 829
TERRASCEND CORP.-65.51%530
MARIMED INC.-24.05%223
HIGH TIDE INC.-64.99%103