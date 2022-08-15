Nova Cannabis : Q2 Interim Financial Statements

C A N N A B I S I N C .

Nova Cannabis Inc. | Second Quarter Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Balance - as at June 30, 2022

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

Opening balance - as at January 1, 2022

Balance - as at June 30, 2021

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

Opening balance - as at January 1, 2021

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Sales 12 56,299 29,687 106,131 48,083 Cost of sales 45,698 24,515 86,174 38,124 Gross margin 13 10,601 5,172 19,957 9,959 Selling and distribution expenses 7,148 5,006 13,835 8,107 Administrative expenses 14 1,037 2,355 3,567 3,666 Management fee 11 312 313 625 813 Operating profit (loss) excluding depreciation, 2,104 (2,502) 1,930 (2,627) impairment and other costs Depreciation 2,696 3,169 5,328 4,816 Impairment, lease remeasurements and other costs 119 873 119 804 Operating loss (711) (6,544) (3,517) (8,247) Finance costs 958 764 1,839 1,314 Net gain on fair value adjustments (299) (286) (453) (314) Lo a comprehensive loss (1,370 (7,022 (4,9 3 (9,247 Basic and diluted loss per share 9 (0.12) (0.19) (0.02) (0.09)

