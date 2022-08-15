Nova Cannabis : Q2 Interim Financial Statements
NOVA
C A N N A B I S I N C .
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Three(Unaudited, nd Sixexpressed Months in Endedthousands Juneof 30,Canadian 2022dollars) and 2021
Condensed
N va CannabisInterim Inc.Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at
As at
Assets
Note
June 30,
December 31,
$
$
2022
2021
Current assets:
6,220
10,527
Cash
Receivables
1,186
1,159
Inventory
10,544
8,733
Prepaid expenses and deposits
3,886
672
Deposits
5
21,836
21,091
Goodwill
45,256
47,183
Right-of-use assets
4
32,181
30,172
Property and equipment
972
980
19,270
19,270
119,515
118,696
Liabilities
5,352
7,876
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6
Revolving credit facility
9,594
-
Current portion of lease liabilities
5
5,545
5,453
Warrant liabilities
1
81
20,492
13,410
Lease liabilities
5
44,973
46,520
Shareholde s' equity:
8
65,465
59,930
Equity attributable to shareholders
97,710
97,618
Contributed surplus
2,069
1,974
Deficit
(45,729)
(40,826)
54,050
58,766
Subsequent event
17
119,515
118,696
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Nova Cannabis Inc. | Second Quarter Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
1
Condensed
N va CannabisInterim Inc.Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Share capital
Contributed
Deficit
Total
(note 8)
surplus
$
$
$
$
Opening balance - as at January 1, 2021
37,273
-
(20,212)
17,061
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(9,247)
(9 247)
Business combination
22 0
200
-
22 9
Issuance of common shares
40,057
-
40,057
Share issuance costs
(3,594)
653
-
(2,941)
Balance - as at June 30, 2021
96,486
853
(29,459)
67,880
Openi g balance - as at January 1
, 2022
97,618
1,974
(40,826)
58,766
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(4,903)
(4,903)
hare-based payments (note 10)
-
266
-
266
Settlement of equity-based payments
92
(171)
(79)
Balance - as at June 30
, 2022
97,710
2,069
(45,729)
54,050
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Nova Cannabis Inc. | Second Quarter Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
2
Condensed
N va CannabisInterim Inc.Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per common share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Sales
12
56,299
29,687
106,131
48,083
Cost of sales
45,698
24,515
86,174
38,124
Gross margin
13
10,601
5,172
19,957
9,959
Selling and distribution expenses
7,148
5,006
13,835
8,107
Administrative expenses
14
1,037
2,355
3,567
3,666
Management fee
11
312
313
625
813
Operating profit (loss) excluding depreciation,
2,104
(2,502)
1,930
(2,627)
impairment and other costs
Depreciation
2,696
3,169
5,328
4,816
Impairment, lease remeasurements and other costs
119
873
119
804
Operating loss
(711)
(6,544)
(3,517)
(8,247)
Finance costs
958
764
1,839
1,314
Net gain on fair value adjustments
(299)
(286)
(453)
(314)
Lo a comprehensive loss
(1,370
(7,022
(4,9 3
(9,247
Basic and diluted loss per share
9
(0.12)
(0.19)
(0.02)
(0.09)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Nova Cannabis Inc. | Second Quarter Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
3
Condensed
N va CannabisInterim Inc.Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash provided by (used in)
$
$
$
$
Operating activities:
Loss for the period
(1,370)
(7,022)
(4,903)
(9,247)
Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash flows
from operating activities:
4
1,106
1,682
2,144
2,184
Depreciation of property and equipment
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
5
1,575
1,454
3,148
2,495
Loss on disposal of assets
6
15
33
36
137
Non-cash interest on revolving credit facility
90
14
94
39
Lease remeasurements
5
119
16
119
(53)
Impairment of property and equipment
-
607
-
607
Impairment of right-of-use assets
10
-
250
-
250
Equity-settledshared-based payments
10
-
10
-
Net gain on fair value adjustments
(299)
(286)
(453)
(314)
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,246
(3,252)
195
(3,902)
before changes in non-cash working capital
15
Net change in non-cash working capital items
(1,225)
(2,757)
(6,087)
(4,637)
21
(6,009)
(5,892)
(8,539)
Investing activities:
(2,116)
(931)
(4,975)
(1,837)
Purchase of property and equipment
Business combination, cash acquired
-
-
-
406
Redemption obligation payment
-
(1,084)
-
(1,084)
(2,116)
(2,015)
(4,975)
(2,515)
Financing activ ties:
5
(1,602)
(1,239)
(2,940)
(2,332)
Principal portion of lease payments
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
6
5,000
-
10,800
3,336
Repayments of revolving credit facility
6
-
(3,396)
(1,300)
(3,396)
Repayments of long-term debt
-
(200)
-
(200)
Issuance of common shares, net of cash share
-
-
-
37,116
issuance costs
3,398
(4,835)
6,560
34,524
Increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash
1,303
(12,859)
(4,307)
23,470
Cash and restricted cash - Beginning of period
Cash and restricted cash - End of period
4,917
37,766
10,527
1,437
Deduct: Restricted cash - End of period
6,220
24,907
6,220
24,907
-
-
-
-
Cash - End of period
6,220
24,907
6,220
24,907
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Nova Cannabis Inc. | Second Quarter Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
4
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.