Nova Cannabis : Transcript

Nova Cannabis Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Transcript Date: August 12, 2022 Time: 8:30 AM MT Speakers: Marcie Kiziak Chief Executive Officer Cameron Sebastian Chief Financial Officer 1 Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the Nova Cannabis Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Yesterday, Nova issued a press release announcing their financial results for first quarter ended on June 30, 2022. This press release is available on the Company's website at novacannabis.ca and filed on SEDAR, as well. The webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on Nova website. Presenting on this morning's call we have Marcie Kiziak, Chief Executive Officer, and Cam Sebastian, Chief Financial Officer. Before we start, I would like to remind investors that certain matters discussed on today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions could constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Risk factors that could affect results are detailed in the Company's financial reports and other public filings that are made available on SEDAR. Additionally, all financial figures mentioned are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. We will now make prepared remarks and then we'll move on to analyst questions. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Marcie Kiziak. Please go ahead. Marcie Kiziak: Good morning and thank you for joining Nova Cannabis' Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Since becoming a public company a year and a half ago, Nova Cannabis has focused on the gap we identified in the market to better serve value-conscious cannabis consumers while providing a viable alternative to the illicit market. It's been tremendously rewarding to see our Value Buds footprint grow and thrive, but there's so much more that we can do as the long-term thesis we had on the market opportunity continues to play out just as we had envisioned. Before we discuss our operations and our second quarter results, I want to take a moment to thank our staff. Some of the team that we have worked with us for several years and their outstanding dedication has never wavered. They are the backbone of our operations and I'm grateful for them. © 2022 NOVA CANNABIS INC. 2 In the second quarter of 2022, we delivered strong growth in revenue, and more importantly, this translated to equally strong growth in gross profits that flowed through to the bottom line. With the benefits of increasing scale, Nova has been able to leverage this growth into $2.1 million in positive operating profit before depreciation, impairment, and other costs for the second quarter. We achieved record sales of $56.3 million, representing a growth of 90% year-over-year and 13% sequential improvement from the first quarter of 2022. Our revenue growth continues to outpace the growth of the broader market, reflecting the quality of our store footprint and locations, the sales efficiency of our stores, and the appeal of the Value Buds brand. Across our entire network, Value Buds stores generated an average of $2.9 million in annualized sales per store in the second quarter, representing a 26.9% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021. We believe that this is the best-in-class among Canadian cannabis retailers. The positive momentum has continued into the third quarter as we recently hit a revenue record day in July. Another testament to our sales efficiency is exemplified by our market share in Alberta, where Value Buds has captured approximately 22% of the Alberta market with a 58-store footprint that equates to less than 10% of the total stores in the province. The expansion of Value Buds remains focused on Ontario, and since March 31, we added four stores-three in Ontario and one in Alberta-to bring our current total store count to 82. Based on the year-to-date industry sales data, growth in cannabis retail sales in Canada is on track to exceed 20% in 2022, and analysts are forecasting a long runway of double-digit growth into 2030. The retail landscape remains highly fragmented and ripe for consolidation as we have begun to see more retail closures and greater focus on profitability. As the overall economy slows and inflation costs persists, it is natural to expect more consumers to gravitate towards our value-based discount stores. In this environment, Nova is very well positioned to capitalize on the growth that is in the market while continuing to take share. We will remain disciplined in how we operate to drive margin expansion and deliver greater operating leverage. As part of the next phase of our strategy, we've been able to start edging prices higher at some of our stores where the competition response has waned. This has had a positive impact on our gross margin. © 2022 NOVA CANNABIS INC. 3 Our partnership with SNDL is a source of competitive advantage for our business. We are moving ahead with them on our private label strategy for Value Buds, which we expect to launch before the end of 2022. Private label is a tried-and-true strategy in discount retail, but we must get the product right from the start. We have been very particular about the product we will offer in our stores, listening carefully to our customers and studying the data coming from our stores to inform our choices. SNDL has also increased its capital commitment to Nova by raising the maximum amount available under its revolving credit facility from $10 million to $15 million, along with our recently announced, at the market facility of up to $20 million, we are well positioned to capitalize and invest in our growth initiatives. We know we must remain disciplined in how we continue to grow Value Buds: staying the course; being customer-focused; and choosing the best real estate for our strategy, whether it be acquired stores or building our own. As we think about our expansion plans for the remainder of the year, we remain on track with our target to add 10 more stores. Our growth strategy remains focused on Alberta and Ontario. As both markets are quite different and have different levels of maturity in terms of where the retail cannabis industry stands, we are employing two different strategies. In Alberta, we have one more store opening, and then we will pause for new builds. Alberta's landscape will start contracting rapidly with several leases coming to an end. To that end, we will look for growth opportunities through possible acquisitions and where and when it will be most advantageous for Nova. As for Ontario, our build-and-buy approach will be our strategy, along with keeping an eye out for expansion opportunities. In sum, the first and second quarters of this year have shown a strong trend towards balanced growth and profitability that we expect to build on. We believe that we have been one of the few retailers in our industry to be producing both positive top and bottom line momentum together in the current market environment. It validates the uniqueness of our model and is a testament to the dedication and execution of the team. With that, I'll now turn it over to Cam to discuss the financials. © 2022 NOVA CANNABIS INC. 4 Cameron Sebastian: Thank you, Marcie, and good morning, everyone. I would like to turn to a review of Nova's second quarter 2022 financial results. I want to remind you that all amounts discussed today are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Certain of the quarterly comparisons I will be referencing are for the first quarter of 2022 as sequential quarterly comparisons may provide additional context considering Nova's rapid growth and expansion over the past six quarters. In the second quarter of 2022, as Marcie highlighted, sales increased 90%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, to $56.3 million. The increase is primarily due to the 28 retail cannabis stores that were opened since December 30, 2020. The 19 stores acquired late in the first quarter of 2021 as part of the business combination between YSS Corp. and Alcanna, and increased sales from stores that were rebranded to Value Buds discount banner at various times throughout 2021 and 2022. Second quarter sales represented a 13% increase over the previous quarter. Value Buds are among the most productive in the country with average annualized revenue averaging approximately $2.9 million per door, and we believe this far exceeds the average revenue per store for competing stores in the provinces in which we operate. Gross margin for the period was $10.6 million, up $5.4 million, or 105%, from $5.2 million for the same period in the prior year. Second quarter sales revenues include $1.3 million from data licensing sales, which have no direct associated costs. The gross margin as a percentage of sales was 18.8% for the second quarter of 2022, unchanged from the previous quarter of 2021. The sale in Alberta stores converted to Value Buds throughout 2021 have exceeded expectations. This was offset by lower-than-expected performance over the first few months for newly opened stores in Ontario, reflecting the different stages of maturity in the Company's two primary markets. The Ontario stores are performing well relative to the competition but are not yet achieving the sales levels that are being seen in Alberta. Overall margin performance continues to reflect Value Buds' strategy to sell good cannabis more affordably to its consumers. Operating profit before depreciation, impairment, and other costs for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $2.1 million compared to a loss of $200,000 in the previous quarter. The first quarter loss © 2022 NOVA CANNABIS INC. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

