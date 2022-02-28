Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Nova Empire Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVA   TH0318010Z06

NOVA EMPIRE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NOVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nova Empire Public : Declaration of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 2/2022 re 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

02/28/2022 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
28 Feb 2022 21:18:14
Headline
Declaration of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 2/2022 re 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Symbol
NOVA
Source
NOVA
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 25-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 15-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 14-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Omitted dividend payment
  - Approval of the amendment to the Company's objectives
Venue of the meeting                     : E-EGM
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 28-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Nova Empire pcl published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 14:35:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVA EMPIRE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
09:37aNOVA EMPIRE PUBLIC : Declaration of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No. ..
PU
2021Nova Empire Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2021Nova Empire Public Company Limited Appoints Mr. Tossri Khowsurat as Director
CI
2021Nova Empire Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Mr. Kriengkrai Danchaivichi..
CI
2021Nova Empire Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
2021Nova Empire Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Thailand Iron Works Public Company Limited cancelled the acquisition of 99.99% stake in..
CI
2021Prasit Kanchanasakdichai agreed to acquire additional 99.9% in TIW Industry Co., Ltd fr..
CI
2021Nova Empire Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
2021Thailand Iron Works Public Company Limited will Change its Name to Nova Empire Public C..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 420 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net income 2020 -129 M -3,97 M -3,97 M
Net Debt 2020 267 M 8,21 M 8,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 682 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart NOVA EMPIRE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nova Empire Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paleerat Panboonhom Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kriengchai Trinapakorn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sudwin Panyawongkhanti Independent Director
Punchada Sirivunnabood Independent Director
Ratana Sithiprasasna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVA EMPIRE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.50%52
NUCOR13.93%35 412
ARCELORMITTAL-2.58%28 141
TATA STEEL LIMITED3.03%18 623
POSCO0.36%17 371
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION8.54%16 239