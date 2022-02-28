Nova Empire Public : Declaration of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 2/2022 re 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
02/28/2022 | 09:37am EST
Date/Time
28 Feb 2022 21:18:14
Headline
Declaration of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 2/2022 re 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Symbol
NOVA
Source
NOVA
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 25-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 15-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 14-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Omitted dividend payment
- Approval of the amendment to the Company's objectives
Venue of the meeting : E-EGM
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 28-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
______________________________________________________________________
