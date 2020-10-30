Nova Eye Medical : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

Adelaide, Australia, 8 October 2020 - Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX: EYE)(Nova Eye Medical or the Company), a medical technology company committed to advanced ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices, today announces that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Nova Eye Medical advises that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 27 November 2020 at 2.00pm Australian Central Daylight Time (Adelaide time).

A notice of meeting for the Annual General Meeting is being prepared by the Company and will be announced to ASX and provided to Shareholders in October 2020.

An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors. The closing date for the receipt of nominations for the election of Directors is 15 October 2020.

Any nominations must be received no later than 5:00pm (Adelaide time) on 15 October 2020 at the Company's registered office.

This release dated 8 October 2020 has been lodged by Simon Gray, Company Secretary.

