NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED

(EYE)
Nova Eye Medical : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

10/30/2020 | 12:30am EDT

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

Adelaide, Australia, 8 October 2020 - Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX: EYE)(Nova Eye Medical or the Company), a medical technology company committed to advanced ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices, today announces that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Nova Eye Medical advises that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 27 November 2020 at 2.00pm Australian Central Daylight Time (Adelaide time).

A notice of meeting for the Annual General Meeting is being prepared by the Company and will be announced to ASX and provided to Shareholders in October 2020.

An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors. The closing date for the receipt of nominations for the election of Directors is 15 October 2020.

Any nominations must be received no later than 5:00pm (Adelaide time) on 15 October 2020 at the Company's registered office.

This release dated 8 October 2020 has been lodged by Simon Gray, Company Secretary.

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

Company

Investors

Tom Spurling

Dr. Tom Duthy

Director

Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Nova Eye Medical Limited

Nova Eye Medical Limited

tspurling@nova-eye.com

W +61 402 493 727

tduthy@nova-eye.com

Media

Kate Hunt

Head of Marketing

Nova Eye Medical Limited

W +61 404 080 679

khunt@nova-eye.com

Nova Eye Medical Limited ACN 007 702 927 107 Rundle Street, Kent Town, SA 5067

ABOUT NOVA EYE MEDICAL

Nova Eye Medical Limited is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a portfolio of proprietary ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices. Used by eye surgeons in more than 100 countries globally, these technologies include iTrack minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), a consumable surgical device that restores the eye's natural outflow pathway to lower pressure inside the eye and to eliminate patient reliance on anti-glaucomamedications for mild-moderateglaucoma. The Molteno3® glaucoma drainage device platform is designed to enhance surgical utility and optimize clinical outcomes for long-termIOP control in cases of severe glaucoma. It also offers the benefit of a simplified and faster surgical profile. Nova Eye Medical also has 2RT® a potential breakthrough light therapy for patients with intermediate age-related macular degeneration (iAMD) in clinical development for the US market and approved in Europe and Australia. With its sales headquarters based in Fremont, California, Nova Eye Medical is supported by a global network of more than 50 distribution partners. Manufacturing facilities are located in Fremont, California and Dunedin, New Zealand.

For additional information about Nova Eye Medical and its technologies, please visit: www.nova-eye.com

Nova Eye Medical Limited ACN 007 702 927 107 Rundle Street, Kent Town, SA 5067

Disclaimer

Nova Eye Medical Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 04:29:05 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 12,8 M 9,00 M 9,00 M
Net income 2020 35,7 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net cash 2020 92,3 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,0 M 32,2 M 32,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float 79,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Spurling Director
Victor Previn Executive Chairman
Keith Byrne Vice President-Global Operations
David Lubeck Chief Medical Officer
Alexander M. Sundich Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED-58.71%33
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC46.74%188 581
DANAHER CORPORATION51.22%164 879
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.16.35%80 855
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.117.15%67 575
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-24.66%48 743
