Nova Eye Medical : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE
Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations
Adelaide, Australia, 8 October 2020 - Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX: EYE)(Nova Eye Medical or the Company), a medical technology company committed to advanced ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices, today announces that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Nova Eye Medical advises that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 27 November 2020 at 2.00pm Australian Central Daylight Time (Adelaide time).
A notice of meeting for the Annual General Meeting is being prepared by the Company and will be announced to ASX and provided to Shareholders in October 2020.
An item of business at the Annual General Meeting will be the election of Directors. The closing date for the receipt of nominations for the election of Directors is 15 October 2020.
Any nominations must be received no later than 5:00pm (Adelaide time) on 15 October 2020 at the Company's registered office.
This release dated 8 October 2020 has been lodged by Simon Gray, Company Secretary.
- ENDS -
For further information please contact:
Company
Investors
Tom Spurling
Dr. Tom Duthy
Director
Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Nova Eye Medical Limited
Nova Eye Medical Limited
tspurling@nova-eye.com
W +61 402 493 727
tduthy@nova-eye.com
Media
Kate Hunt
Head of Marketing
Nova Eye Medical Limited
W +61 404 080 679
khunt@nova-eye.com
│ Nova Eye Medical Limited │ ACN 007 702 927 │107 Rundle Street, Kent Town, SA 5067 │
ABOUT NOVA EYE MEDICAL
Nova Eye Medical Limited is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a portfolio of proprietary ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices. Used by eye surgeons in more than 100 countries globally, these technologies include iTrack™ minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), a consumable surgical device that restores the eye's natural outflow pathway to lower pressure inside the eye and to eliminate patient reliance on anti-glaucomamedications for mild-moderateglaucoma. The Molteno3® glaucoma drainage device platform is designed to enhance surgical utility and optimize clinical outcomes for long-termIOP control in cases of severe glaucoma. It also offers the benefit of a simplified and faster surgical profile. Nova Eye Medical also has 2RT® a potential breakthrough light therapy for patients with intermediate age-related macular degeneration (iAMD) in clinical development for the US market and approved in Europe and Australia. With its sales headquarters based in Fremont, California, Nova Eye Medical is supported by a global network of more than 50 distribution partners. Manufacturing facilities are located in Fremont, California and Dunedin, New Zealand.
For additional information about Nova Eye Medical and its technologies, please visit: www.nova-eye.com
│ Nova Eye Medical Limited │ ACN 007 702 927 │ 107 Rundle Street, Kent Town, SA 5067 │
