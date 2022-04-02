Log in
    EYE   AU0000094252

NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED

(EYE)
  Report
Nova Eye Medical : , Inc., President Appointed to American Glaucoma Society (AGS) Foundation Advisory Board

04/02/2022 | 05:04am EDT
Nova Eye, Inc., President Appointed to American Glaucoma Society (AGS)

Foundation Advisory Board

Fremont, California, 31 March 2022 - Nova Eye Medical Limited, a medical technology company committed to advanced ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices, is pleased to announce that Mr. Joe Bankovich, President of Nova Eye, Inc., has been appointed as an industry representative to the American Glaucoma Society Foundation Advisory Board.

Established in 2011 and comprising over 1500 members, the American Glaucoma Society Foundation runs a number of programs to support glaucoma research and education. This includes programs designed to accelerate the advancement of glaucoma science and its translation into clinically important applications. The American Glaucoma Society Foundation also provides a platform for physicians, researchers and the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to collaborate in the development of the regulatory science that guides the approval of new glaucoma diagnostic technologies and surgical devices.

"The American Glaucoma Society Foundation is one of American ophthalmology's premier subspecialty societies. I am excited by the opportunity to join the Advisory Board and to actively contribute to discussions around research and education in glaucoma. I am also humbled by the opportunity," commented Mr. Bankovich.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN GLAUCOMA SOCIETY FOUNDATION

The American Glaucoma Society is comprised of Glaucoma Specialists dedicated to sharing clinical and scientific information for the benefit of patients, colleagues, fellows and residents. Together with other health care organizations, the AGS serves as an important patient advocacy force to promote glaucoma awareness among policy makers and the general population.

For additional information about the American Glaucoma Society Foundation, please visit: https://www.americanglaucomasociety.net

ABOUT NOVA EYE MEDICAL

Nova Eye Medical Limited is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a portfolio of proprietary ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices. Used by eye surgeons in more than 100 countries globally, these technologies include iTrack, a consumable surgical device for the treatment of glaucoma. The Company also manufactures and sells the proprietary Molteno3® glaucoma drainage device for the treatment of severe or complex glaucoma. With its sales headquarters based in Fremont, California, Nova Eye Medical is supported by sales offices in Adelaide, Australia and Berlin, Germany, and a global network of more than 50 distribution partners. Manufacturing facilities are located in Fremont, California, and Dunedin, New Zealand.

For additional information about Nova Eye Medical and its technologies, please visit: www.nova-eye.com or contact:

Kate Hunt, Nova Eye Medical +61 8 8362 0193; khunt@nova-eye.com

Giorgio Pirazzini, GP Communications +33 642413055;giorgio@gpcommunications.eu

Disclaimer

Nova Eye Medical Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 09:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
