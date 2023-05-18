Advanced search
    EYE   AU0000094252

NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED

(EYE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:34:18 2023-05-18 pm EDT
0.2250 AUD   +7.14%
05/18Nova Eye Medical : Investor Presentation - ShareCafe
PU
04/23Nova Eye Medical : ITrack™ Canaloplasty to be Featured at the 2023 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting
PU
04/18Nova Eye Medical : Investor Presentation March 2023
PU
Nova Eye Medical : Investor Presentation - ShareCafe

05/18/2023 | 10:50pm EDT
Hidden Gems Webinar, May 19, 2023 "Addressing the Leading Causes of Blindness"

Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX:EYE)

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX: EYE). While the information in this presentation has been prepared in good faith and with reasonable care, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of any statement, estimates, opinions or other information contained in the presentation. This presentation may contain forward looking statements. These forward- looking statements have been made based upon Nova Eye Medical's expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on Nova Eye Medical (and its controlled entities) and are subject to risks and uncertainty which are, in many instances, beyond Nova Eye Medical's control. No assurance is given that future developments will be in accordance with Nova Eye Medical's expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those expected by Nova Eye Medical. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation or an offer to purchase any security or financial product or service. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to a Product Disclosure Statement, Information Memorandum, Prospectus or other offer document relating to a financial product or service. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results and no person guarantees the performance of any financial product or service or the amount or timing of any return from it. There can be no assurance that the financial product or service will achieve any targeted return, that asset allocations will be met or that the financial product or service will be able to implement its investment strategy and investment approach or achieve its investment objective. The information contained in this presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors, who should consider seeking independent professional advice depending upon their specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. It is also not intended to inform or guide clinical decisions.

nova-eye.com| 2

BUSINESS SNAPSHOT

Nova Eye Medical leads the way in interventional treatment solutions for glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the leading causes of blindness in the developed world.

Nova Eye Medical, Glaucoma

Strategy

Develop, market and sell comprehensive portfolio

of glaucoma consumable surgical devices

Market

Canaloplasty segment of the glaucoma surgical

devices market scheduled to grow rapidly 2022-27

Sales

Established infrastructure; direct sales in USA,

Germany, Australia; +20 distributors

Manufacturing

California, USA and Dunedin, New Zealand

IP Status

>100 patents issued and pending

Regulatory

Clearance in all key global markets, including USA

(FDA)

Reimbursement

Favorable CPT codes (USA)

AlphaRET, AMD

Strategy

Progress 2RT® to market-ready status

with partner for confirmatory study

Intermediate Age-related Macular

Market

Degeneration treatment (iAMD) -

market not addressed

Sales

Sales program to coincide with

partnering

Manufacturing

Adelaide, Australia based contract

manufacturing

IP Status

First mover advantage, >10 patents

issued and pending in major markets

Regulatory

CE Mark (iAMD and diabetic eye

disease) in Europe, Australia, NZ

Reimbursement

Pending

nova-eye.com| 3

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Capital Structure

ASX Code

EYE

Share Price (at 16 May 2023)

$0.225

Shares on Issue

190 M

Unlisted Options (unquoted securities)

3.35

M

Market Capitalisation

$42.8

M

Cash (31 December*)

$11M

Top 20 Shareholders (16 May 2023)

54.90%

Shareholders

Significant shareholder support from the top

20 shareholders (as of 16 May 2023)

45%

55%

Top 20 Shareholders

Share Price Chart

6,000,000

$0.35

5,000,000

$0.30

4,000,000

$0.25

3,000,000

$0.20

2,000,000

1,000,000

$0.15

0

$0.10

1-Apr-2022

15-Apr-2022

29-Apr-2022

13-May-2022

27-May-2022

10-Jun-2022

24-Jun-2022

8-Jul-2022

22-Jul-2022

5-Aug-2022

19-Aug-2022

2-Sep-2022

16-Sep-2022

30-Sep-2022

14-Oct-2022

28-Oct-2022

11-Nov-2022

25-Nov-2022

9-Dec-2022

23-Dec-2022

6-Jan-2023

20-Jan-2023

3-Feb-2023

17-Feb-2023

3-Mar-2023

17-Mar-2023

31-Mar-2023

14-Apr-2023

28-Apr-2023

12-May-2023

  • Proforma Cash at 31 December 2022 adjusted for:
  1. tax refund of $1.1m received on 6 January 2023.
    1. capital raise 2 March 2023 of $7.5m

Volume

nova-eye.com| 4

OUR GLAUCOMA OPPORTUNITY

  • With a proprietary product portfolio and an established glaucoma salesforce, Nova Eye Medical is well positioned to execute its glaucoma opportunity.
  • The new iTrack™ Advance canaloplasty device, cleared by the USA Food and
    Drug Administration (FDA) in early April 2023, offers significant opportunity for sales growth.
  • Capital raise of A$8 million in March 2023 successfully completed to support commercial roll-out of iTrack™ Advance.

Established glaucoma salesforce in the USA - the world's largest market for ophthalmology.

Paradigm shift towards earlier surgical intervention for glaucoma via MIGS.

High surgeon-demand for glaucoma surgical devices.

nova-eye.com| 5

Disclaimer

Nova Eye Medical Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 02:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 16,0 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net income 2023 -9,50 M -6,28 M -6,28 M
Net cash 2023 15,1 M 9,99 M 9,99 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,11x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 40,0 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
EV / Sales 2024 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float 78,7%
