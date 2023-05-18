Nova Eye Medical : Investor Presentation - ShareCafe
05/18/2023 | 10:50pm EDT
Hidden Gems Webinar, May 19, 2023 "Addressing the Leading Causes of Blindness"
Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX:EYE)
DISCLAIMER
This presentation has been prepared by Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX: EYE). While the information in this presentation has been prepared in good faith and with reasonable care, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of any statement, estimates, opinions or other information contained in the presentation. This presentation may contain forward looking statements. These forward- looking statements have been made based upon Nova Eye Medical's expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on Nova Eye Medical (and its controlled entities) and are subject to risks and uncertainty which are, in many instances, beyond Nova Eye Medical's control. No assurance is given that future developments will be in accordance with Nova Eye Medical's expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those expected by Nova Eye Medical. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation or an offer to purchase any security or financial product or service. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to a Product Disclosure Statement, Information Memorandum, Prospectus or other offer document relating to a financial product or service. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results and no person guarantees the performance of any financial product or service or the amount or timing of any return from it. There can be no assurance that the financial product or service will achieve any targeted return, that asset allocations will be met or that the financial product or service will be able to implement its investment strategy and investment approach or achieve its investment objective. The information contained in this presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors, who should consider seeking independent professional advice depending upon their specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. It is also not intended to inform or guide clinical decisions.
BUSINESS SNAPSHOT
Nova Eye Medical leads the way in interventional treatment solutions for glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the leading causes of blindness in the developed world.
Nova Eye Medical, Glaucoma
Strategy
Develop, market and sell comprehensive portfolio
of glaucoma consumable surgical devices
Market
Canaloplasty segment of the glaucoma surgical
devices market scheduled to grow rapidly 2022-27
Sales
Established infrastructure; direct sales in USA,
Germany, Australia; +20 distributors
Manufacturing
California, USA and Dunedin, New Zealand
IP Status
>100 patents issued and pending
Regulatory
Clearance in all key global markets, including USA
(FDA)
Reimbursement
Favorable CPT codes (USA)
AlphaRET, AMD
Strategy
Progress 2RT® to market-ready status
with partner for confirmatory study
Intermediate Age-related Macular
Market
Degeneration treatment (iAMD) -
market not addressed
Sales
Sales program to coincide with
partnering
Manufacturing
Adelaide, Australia based contract
manufacturing
IP Status
First mover advantage, >10 patents
issued and pending in major markets
Regulatory
CE Mark (iAMD and diabetic eye
disease) in Europe, Australia, NZ
Reimbursement
Pending
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Capital Structure
ASX Code
EYE
Share Price (at 16 May 2023)
$0.225
Shares on Issue
190 M
Unlisted Options (unquoted securities)
3.35
M
Market Capitalisation
$42.8
M
Cash (31 December*)
$11M
Top 20 Shareholders (16 May 2023)
54.90%
Shareholders
Significant shareholder support from the top
20 shareholders (as of 16 May 2023)
45%
55%
Top 20 Shareholders
Share Price Chart
OUR GLAUCOMA OPPORTUNITY
With a proprietary product portfolio and an established glaucoma salesforce, Nova Eye Medical is well positioned to execute its glaucoma opportunity.
The newiTrack™ Advance canaloplasty device, cleared by the USA Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) in early April 2023, offers significant opportunity for sales growth.
Capital raise of A$8 million in March 2023 successfully completed to support commercial roll-out of iTrack™ Advance.
Established glaucoma salesforce in the USA - the world's largest market for ophthalmology.
Paradigm shift towards earlier surgical intervention for glaucoma via MIGS.
High surgeon-demand for glaucoma surgical devices.