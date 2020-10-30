Nova Eye Medical : Notice of Annual General Meeting

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Annual General Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting via webcast. This is to comply with Australian Government regulations on gatherings and to ensure the health and safety of shareholders. Details on attending the Annual General Meeting and on online voting are contained in this Notice of Annual General Meeting.

SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOTBE ABLE TO ATTEND THE MEETING IN PERSON

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Nova-Eye Medical Limited (the Company) will be held virtually on an online platform commencing at 2:00pm (Adelaide Time) Friday 27 November 2020. Details of how to participate in the live webcast are set out below.

Important Notice - changes to meeting procedure due to COVID-19

The Board advises that due to the current restrictions on public gatherings in relation to COVID- 19 the Company is not able to allow shareholders to attend the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in person. The AGM will therefore be held via a fully virtual webcast. Shareholders, proxyholders, corporate representatives and holders of powers of attorney wishing to attend the Meeting via webcast must email the Company Secretary at info@nova-eye.comby 11.00 am (Adelaide time) on 27 November 2020 to register, and will then be provided with log in details, including a password for the AGM.

The Company is following the health advice of the Australian Government and has taken these steps in the interests of the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, and the broader community.

The Company appreciates the understanding of its shareholders as it navigates this difficult situation.

Voting on Resolutions

Shareholders are advised that all resolutions will be decided on a poll. Please note that you are strongly encouraged to lodge proxy votes for the AGM.

Voting will be conducted online via the Lumi platform available at https://web.lumiagm.com/using Meeting ID 394-799-822

Shareholders and proxyholders will be able to vote in real time at the AGM online by:

visiting www.web.lumiagm.com

entering the unique Meeting ID.

Online voting registration will commence 30 minutes prior to the start of the AGM. For full details on how to log on and vote online, please refer to the user guide which can be accessed at www.computershare.com.au/onlinevotingguide.

Shareholders with multiple holdings will either need to log into Lumi under each SRN or HIN to vote live at the AGM or cast their vote on other holdings ahead of the AGM via proxy vote.

Proxy votes must be received by 2.00pm (Adelaide time) on Wednesday 25 November 2020. Instructions on how to lodge proxy votes (which include the ability to lodge proxies electronically) are set out in this Notice of Meeting.

Participation in the meeting

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit any questions they may have of the Company in writing to the Company Secretary at info@nova-eye.com.auby 1.00pm (Adelaide time) on Friday 20 November 2020.Alternatively, you may submit questions during the meeting using