SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nova Eye Medical : Reducing Progression Rate Age-Related Macular Degeneration

12/19/2021 | 05:59pm EST
AlphaRET Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX:EYE) and was

established to progress the development of 2RT®

AMD is the leading cause of blindness

in the developed world

for people over 50

Reducing Progression Rate of Age-Related Macular Degeneration

December 2021

Disclaimer

onlyThis presentation has been prepared by Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX: EYE). While the information in this presentation has been prepared in good faith and with reasonable care, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of any statement, estimates, opinions or other information contained in the presentation. This presentation may contain forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements have been made based upon Nova Eye Medical's expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on Nova Eye Medicals (and its controlled entities) and are subject to risks and uncertainty which are, in many instances, beyond Nova Eye

Medical's control. No assurance is given that future developments will be in accordance with Nova Eye Medical's expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those expected by Nova Eye Medical. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation or an offer to purchase any security or financial product or service. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to a Product Disclosure Statement, Information Memorandum, Prospectus or other offer document relating to a financial product or service. Past performance

is not necessarily indicative of future results and no person guarantees the performance of any financial product or service or the amount or timing of any return from it. There can be no assurance that the financial product or service will achieve

any targeted return, that asset allocations will be met or that the financial product or service will be able to implement its investment strategy and investment approach or achieve its investment objective. The information contained in this presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors, who should consider seeking independent professional advice depending upon their specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Reducing Progression Rate of AMD

Currently drugs provide

Global spend on

AMD is the leading

temporary visual recovery

pharmaceuticals

and stabilization for

US$5.7billion3

cause of blindness

patients with "Wet" AMD.

and on vitamins for

in the developed

There is no treatment for

eye health

world for people

"Dry" AMD and patients

US$2.4billion4

over 501

with intermediate AMD

take vitamins

AMD in its late stage

Expenditure on such

2RT® to be used

2x per year for

has two forms:

pharmaceuticals is

treatment of certain

"Wet" (choroidal

largest spend in the

patients with

neovascularization)

health care systems

intermediate AMD

and "Dry" (geographic

of developed

before the patient

atrophy)

countries2

progresses to late

stage AMD4

1 "Eyes on the future - A clear look at AMD". Deloitte Access Economics, 2011 , 2. Highlight on Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits scheme year to 30 June 2020 spend on Aflibercept and Ranibizumabs A$577m. Highest on USA

LEAD Study

Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration

AMD in its early or intermediate stage is based on the

number and size of "drusen".

Drusen are deposits that accumulate between the

pigmented layer of the retina called the retina pigment

endothelium (RPE) and a more outer layer called Bruch's

Membrane ("BM").

These deposits inhibit the flow of nutrients to the retina.

The size and extent of drusen in the macular have been

hown to increase the risk of AMD progression.

Intermediate AMD is characterized by large drusen and

medium drusen with pigmentary abnormalities. These

p tients are at significant risk for developing AMD both Wet

nd Dry.

Currently there are no treatments for patients with

Intermediate AMD. Vitamins and nutritional

supplements is the recommended standard of care1. 2.

1. Macular Degeneration Foundation Australia recommendation pamphlet "Nutrition for AMD".

2. USA National Eye Institute AREDS/AREDS 2 study concluded that supplements reduces the rate of progression from intermediate AMD to advanced AMD by 25%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nova Eye Medical Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 16,4 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net income 2022 -4,90 M -3,49 M -3,49 M
Net cash 2022 4,90 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,6 M 33,3 M 33,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nova Eye Medical Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,32 AUD
Average target price 1,00 AUD
Spread / Average Target 213%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Spurling Managing Director & Director
Victor Previn Executive Chairman
David Lubeck Chief Medical Officer
Keith Byrne Vice President-Global Operations
Rahmon Charles Coupe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED-9.86%33
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC39.78%256 553
DANAHER CORPORATION41.09%223 956
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.23.73%120 532
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG52.36%80 896
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION33.86%76 244