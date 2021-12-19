Nova Eye Medical : Reducing Progression Rate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
12/19/2021 | 05:59pm EST
onlyuse
ersonalAlphaRET Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX:EYE) and was
stablished to progress the development of 2RT®
AMD is the leading cause of blindness
in the developed world
for people over 50
Reducing Progression Rate of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
December 2021
Disclaimer
onlyThis presentation has been prepared by Nova Eye Medical Limited (ASX: EYE). While the information in this presentation has been prepared in good faith and with reasonable care, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of any statement, estimates, opinions or other information contained in the presentation. This presentation may contain forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements have been made based upon Nova Eye Medical's expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on Nova Eye Medicals (and its controlled entities) and are subject to risks and uncertainty which are, in many instances, beyond Nova Eye
useMedical's control. No assurance is given that future developments will be in accordance with Nova Eye Medical's expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those expected by Nova Eye Medical. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation or an offer to purchase any security or financial product or service. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to a Product Disclosure Statement, Information Memorandum, Prospectus or other offer document relating to a financial product or service. Past performance
is not necessarily indicative of future results and no person guarantees the ersonalperformance of any financial product or service or the amount or timing of any return from it. There can be no assurance that the financial product or service will achieve
any targeted return, that asset allocations will be met or that the financial product or service will be able to implement its investment strategy and investment approach or achieve its investment objective. The information contained in this presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors, who should consider seeking independent professional advice depending upon their specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.
alpha-ret.com| 2
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
ersonal use only
alpha-ret.com| 3
Reducing Progression Rate of AMD
only
Currently drugs provide
Global spend on
AMD is the leading
temporary visual recovery
pharmaceuticals
and stabilization for
US$5.7billion3
cause of blindness
patients with "Wet" AMD.
and on vitamins for
in the developed
There is no treatment for
eye health
use
world for people
"Dry" AMD and patients
US$2.4billion4
over 501
with intermediate AMD
take vitamins
ersonal
AMD in its late stage
Expenditure on such
2RT® to be used
2x per year for
has two forms:
pharmaceuticals is
treatment of certain
"Wet" (choroidal
largest spend in the
patients with
neovascularization)
health care systems
intermediate AMD
and "Dry" (geographic
of developed
before the patient
atrophy)
countries2
progresses to late
stage AMD4
1 "Eyes on the future - A clear look at AMD". Deloitte Access Economics, 2011 , 2. Highlight on Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits scheme year to 30 June 2020 spend on Aflibercept and Ranibizumabs A$577m. Highest on USA
alpha-ret.com| 4
Medicare USA Department of Health, August 2018, $2.2bn. 3. Edison Group report Sept. 2020, 4. Reported in PRN Newswire 5 October 2020, supplements for AMD represents the largest share. 5. Based on a post hoc analysis
LEAD Study
Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration
AMD in its early or intermediate stage is based on the
only
number and size of "drusen".
Drusen are deposits that accumulate between the
pigmented layer of the retina called the retina pigment
endothelium (RPE) and a more outer layer called Bruch's
Membrane ("BM").
use
These deposits inhibit the flow of nutrients to the retina.
The size and extent of drusen in the macular have been
hown to increase the risk of AMD progression.
Intermediate AMD is characterized by large drusen and
medium drusen with pigmentary abnormalities. These
ersonal
p tients are at significant risk for developing AMD both Wet
nd Dry.
Currently there are no treatments for patients with
Intermediate AMD. Vitamins and nutritional
supplements is the recommended standard of care1. 2.
1. Macular Degeneration Foundation Australia recommendation pamphlet "Nutrition for AMD".
2. USA National Eye Institute AREDS/AREDS 2 study concluded that supplements reduces the rate of progression from intermediate AMD to advanced AMD by 25%
alpha-ret.com| 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nova Eye Medical Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:59:07 UTC.