Nova Eye Medical : iTrack™ Pioneer Mahmoud A. Khaimi, MD Awarded James P. Luton, MD Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology

Fremont, California, 23 October 2020 - Nova Eye Medical Limited, a medical technology company committed to advanced ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices, is pleased to report that its Chief Medical Consultant (iTrack™), Mahmoud A. Khaimi, MD, has been awarded the James P. Luton, MD Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology by the Dean McGee Eye Institute and the University of Oklahoma.
Dr. Khaimi is Clinical Professor at the Dean McGee Eye Institute and has been a leading force in the development of the Company's proprietary iTrack™ canaloplasty technology, including its adaptation to a tissue-sparing, ab interno procedure in order to permit its utilization earlier in the glaucoma treatment algorithm for the treatment of mild-moderate glaucoma patients.
The James P. Luton, MD Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology has been awarded to Dr. Khaimi in recognition of his role as a surgical innovator, and for his many scholarly and educational contributions, which include the education of fellows, residents, and medical students. Dr. Khaimi has served as glaucoma fellowship director at Dean McGee Eye Institute since 2018 and, during his tenure at Dean McGee Eye Institute, has trained 14 glaucoma fellows. In 2010, Dr. Khaimi received the Excellence in Attending Award at the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
ABOUT NOVA EYE MEDICAL
Nova Eye Medical Limited is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a portfolio of proprietary ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices. Used by eye surgeons in more than 100 countries globally, these technologies include iTrack™ minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), a consumable surgical device that restores the eye's natural outflow pathway to lower pressure inside the eye and to eliminate patient reliance on anti-glaucoma
medications for mild-moderate glaucoma. The Molteno3® glaucoma drainage device platform is designed to enhance surgical utility and optimize clinical outcomes for long-term IOP control in cases of severe or complex glaucoma. It also offers the benefit of a simplified and faster surgical profile. With its sales headquarters based in Fremont, California, Nova Eye Medical is supported by sales offices in Adelaide, Australia and Berlin, Germany, and a global network of more than 50 distribution partners. Manufacturing facilities are located in Fremont, California and Dunedin, New Zealand.
For additional information about Nova Eye Medical and its technologies, please visit: www.nova-eye.com
