  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Nova Klúbburinn hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVA   IS0000031045

NOVA KLÚBBURINN HF.

(NOVA)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  08:05 2022-08-15 am EDT
4.700 ISK   +0.86%
09:50aFlöggun Kvika eignastýring
GL
07/14Flöggun Kvika banki hf.
GL
06/22NOVA KLÚBBURINN HF.(ICSE : NOVA) added to OMX Nordic Small Cap Index
CI
Flöggun Kvika eignastýring

08/15/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Sjá meðfylgjandi tilkynningu um flöggun frá Kviku eignastýringu

Attachment


Chart NOVA KLÚBBURINN HF.
Duration : Period :
Nova Klúbburinn hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVA KLÚBBURINN HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers and Directors
Margrét Tryggvadóttir Chief Executive Officer
Þórhallur Ingi Jóhannsson Chief Financial Officer
Hugh Sherman Short Chairman
Benedikt Óskar Ragnarsson Chief Technology Officer
Berglind Guðmundsdóttir Compliance Officer