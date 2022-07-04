Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Nova Leap Health Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLH   CA66980G1090

NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP.

(NLH)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:26 2022-06-30 pm EDT
0.3750 CAD   -1.32%
09:05aNova Leap Health Corp. Grants Deferred Share Units
GL
05/12Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Record Revenues for 5th Consecutive Quarter
GL
05/12Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Record Revenues for 5th Consecutive Quarter
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nova Leap Health Corp. Grants Deferred Share Units

07/04/2022 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a growing home health care organization, is pleased to announce that the Company issued Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”).

A total of 125,784 DSUs were issued to independent directors of the Company as settlement for the directors’ compensation for the three months ended June 30, 2022. On an annual basis, directors may elect to have all, or a portion of, their annual compensation to be paid in DSUs. The DSUs were granted under, and are subject to the terms and conditions of, the Company’s Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 ranking on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 11 different U.S. states within the New England, Southeastern, South Central and Midwest regions as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


All news about NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP.
09:05aNova Leap Health Corp. Grants Deferred Share Units
GL
05/12Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Record Revenues for 5th Consecutive Quarter
GL
05/12Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Record Revenues for 5th Consecutive Quarter
GL
05/12Nova Leap Health Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/18NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP.(TSXV : NLH) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
04/04Nova Leap Health Corp. Grants Deferred Share Units
AQ
04/01Nova Leap Health Issues Deferred Share Units To Directors
MT
04/01Nova Leap Health Corp. Grants Deferred Share Units
GL
03/11Nova Leap Health Corp. - Posts Record Revenues for Fourth Quarter and 2021 Annual Finan..
AQ
03/10Nova Leap Health Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33,1 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,1 M 23,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP.
Duration : Period :
Nova Leap Health Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,29 $
Average target price 1,10 $
Spread / Average Target 279%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Dobbin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan Spidle Chief Financial Officer
Dana M. Hatfield Chairman
Michael Austin O'Keefe Independent Director
Wayne Myles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP.-38.52%23
AMEDISYS, INC.-31.54%3 610
PT MEDIKALOKA HERMINA TBK42.52%1 468
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION-9.51%1 346
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.-44.19%368
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-16.96%334