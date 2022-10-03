Advanced search
    NLH   CA66980G1090

NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP.

(NLH)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:44 2022-09-30 pm EDT
0.3450 CAD   +18.97%
08:31aNova Leap Health Corp. Grants Deferred Share Units
AQ
09/09N.W. Fulcher increases ownership position in Nova Leap Health to 19.9%
MT
09/09N.W. Fulcher Limited Acquires Common Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp.
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nova Leap Health Corp. Grants Deferred Share Units

10/03/2022 | 08:32am EDT
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a growing home health care organization, is pleased to announce that the Company issued Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”).

A total of 161,639 DSUs were issued to independent directors of the Company as settlement for the directors’ compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2022. On an annual basis, directors may elect to have all, or a portion of, their annual compensation to be paid in DSUs. The DSUs were granted under, and are subject to the terms and conditions of, the Company’s Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 ranking on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 11 different U.S. states within the New England, Southeastern, South Central and Midwest regions as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

For further information:

Chris Dobbin, CPA, CA, ICD.D
Director, President and CEO
E: cdobbin@novaleaphealth.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28,5 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,7 M 21,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP.
Duration : Period :
Nova Leap Health Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,25 $
Average target price 0,74 $
Spread / Average Target 195%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Dobbin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan Spidle Chief Financial Officer
Dana M. Hatfield Chairman
Michael Austin O'Keefe Independent Director
Wayne Myles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP.-43.44%22
LHC GROUP, INC.19.26%5 078
AMEDISYS, INC.-40.21%3 140
ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION1.85%1 517
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.-54.90%308
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MÉDICAL-36.56%205