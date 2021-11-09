NEWS RELEASE

November 9, 2021 Trading Symbol: TSX-V: NLH

President & CEO of Nova Leap Health Corp. to

Present at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, November 9, 2021 - NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) ("Nova Leap" or "the Company"), a growing home health care organization, is pleased to announce that Chris Dobbin, President

CEO of Nova Leap, will present at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit event to be held November 16-17, 2021.

About the Q4 Virtual Summer Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

Mr. Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap, will be presenting at the event by way of webcast on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM Eastern Time / (8:45 AM Pacific Time).

The unique link allowing access to the Company's webcast is:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4A7Bdo6QQQms0xrENk6oyg

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 7 different U.S. states within the New England, South Central and Midwest regions as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings, the Company's expected annualized recurring revenue run rate and plans regarding future acquisitions and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning general economic and market conditions, availability of working capital necessary for conducting Nova Leap's operations, and Nova Leap's ability