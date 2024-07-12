Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2024) - Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ1) (WKN: A3DMP6) (the "Company," or "Nova Pacific") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "NVPCF". Nova Pacific 's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "NVPC".

"We are delighted to initiate trading on the OTCQB. The U.S. market has shown considerable interest in companies involved in critical and precious metal exploration, and our presence on the OTCQB is set to enhance our visibility and reach," J. Malcolm Bell, Nova Pacific CEO commented. "As we continue to make positive strides within our project portfolio, we are excited about the opportunity to connect with a wider investor base."

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage in the U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NVPCF/overview.

Additionally, the Company granted an aggregate of 210,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, each of which vests immediately, is exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of five years, and is governed by the terms of Nova Pacific's stock option plan.

About Nova Pacific

Nova is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on pursuing projects with a significant discovery providing a viable pathway to development. The key projects owned by the Company are its Deer Musk West Lithium project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and its recently acquired Lara Project located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Company intends to continue its exploration and development efforts on its mineral projects with a view towards maximizing shareholder value.

For additional Information please visit: www.novapacificmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

J. Malcolm Bell

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

