Nova Ljubljanska Banka d d : Janja Žabjek Dolinšek, a member of the Supervisory Board – workers' representative terminated her mandate

NLB, d. d., Ljubljana

Janja Žabjek Dolinšek, a member of the Supervisory Board - workers' representative terminated her mandate

Pursuant to the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange and Article158 of the Market in Financial Instruments Act, NLB d.d., Trg republike 2, 1000 Ljubljana announces:

The mandate of the member of the Supervisory Board of NLB d.d. - workers' representative Janja Žabjek Dolinšek ended on July 8, 2022, due to her leaving the bank, as she no longer met the conditions for managing the function. Her mandate began on November 20, 2020.

The Supervisory Board thanks the former member for her cooperation and wishes her plenty of success on her career path.

This announcement will be available on the NLB's website (www.nlb.si) as of 25 July 2022 for a period of at least 5 years.