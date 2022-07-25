Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLBR   SI0021117344

NOVA LJUBLJANSKA BANKA D.D.

(NLBR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ljubljana Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
54.60 EUR    0.00%
01:15pNOVA LJUBLJANSKA BANKA D D : Janja Žabjek Dolinšek, a member of the Supervisory Board – workers' representative terminated her mandate
PU
07/12NLB d.d., Ljubljana Announces Plans to Issuance of Senior Preferred Notes
CI
06/20NOVA LJUBLJANSKA BANKA D D : 38th General Meeting of the Shareholders of NLB d.d.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nova Ljubljanska Banka d d : Janja Žabjek Dolinšek, a member of the Supervisory Board – workers' representative terminated her mandate

07/25/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
INI-512/22

NLB, d. d., Ljubljana

Janja Žabjek Dolinšek, a member of the Supervisory Board - workers' representative terminated her mandate

Pursuant to the Rules of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange and Article158 of the Market in Financial Instruments Act, NLB d.d., Trg republike 2, 1000 Ljubljana announces:

The mandate of the member of the Supervisory Board of NLB d.d. - workers' representative Janja Žabjek Dolinšek ended on July 8, 2022, due to her leaving the bank, as she no longer met the conditions for managing the function. Her mandate began on November 20, 2020.

The Supervisory Board thanks the former member for her cooperation and wishes her plenty of success on her career path.

This announcement will be available on the NLB's website (www.nlb.si) as of 25 July 2022 for a period of at least 5 years.

Investor Relations
NLB d.d., Ljubljana
Date: 25.07.2022

Disclaimer

NLB dd published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:14:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
