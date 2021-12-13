Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Nova Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    NVMI   IL0010845571

NOVA LTD.

(NVMI)
  Report
Canada's Scotiabank pauses mid-January return-to-office plan as Omicron fears rise

12/13/2021 | 05:52pm EST
A Bank of Nova Scotia logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia will pause its plan for employees working remotely to return to its Toronto head office starting on Jan. 17, Canada's third-largest lender said on Monday, as concerns mount about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"Based on the Government of Ontario’s latest guidance, Scotiabank is pausing its plans to begin a phased and gradual return to office for employees working remotely, and will reassess timing in the new year," the bank said in a statement.

When Scotiabank employees do begin to return to offices, the move will be staggered for different groups, with the majority of head-office employees working in a hybrid model, according to the statement.

Canadian banks have been more willing than global banks, including U.S. counterparts, to delay the return to offices of remote workers amid pandemic uncertainties including, most recently, the emergence of Omicron.

Canada may see a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in coming days due to community spread of the Omicron variant, the country's chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, said on Monday.

Scotiabank was the only one of Canada's biggest banks to announce a specific return-to-office date, with most of its rivals saying simply that they are monitoring the situation and anticipate a broad return to offices in early 2022.

In contrast, some global banks have made it easier for employees to get COVID-19 booster shots but have been reluctant to reverse efforts to get staff who had been working from home back into offices.

All of Canada's five largest lenders have required employees to register their vaccination status to return to their premises.

Most of them, including Scotiabank, have said they will allow regular testing to enable unvaccinated employees to work on their premises, but declined to say if that would change following the Canadian government's statement it would make vaccination mandatory across all federally regulated workplaces from early 2022.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on NOVA LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 413 M - -
Net income 2021 98,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 702 M 3 702 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,65x
Nbr of Employees 713
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NOVA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nova Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 131,00 $
Average target price 140,83 $
Spread / Average Target 7,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eitan Oppenhaim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dror David Chief Financial Officer
Michael Brunstein Chairman
Shay Wolfling Chief Technology Officer
Gabi Sharon Corporate Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVA LTD.85.55%3 702
NVIDIA CORPORATION131.31%754 950
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.40%565 635
BROADCOM INC.44.27%260 010
QUALCOMM, INC.20.70%205 946
INTEL CORPORATION1.55%205 750