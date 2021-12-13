Canada's Scotiabank pauses mid-January return-to-office plan as Omicron fears rise

TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia
will pause its plan for employees working remotely to return to
its Toronto head office starting on Jan. 17, Canada's
third-largest lender said on Monday, as concerns mount about the
Omicron coronavirus variant.
"Based on the Government of Ontario’s latest guidance,
Scotiabank is pausing its plans to begin a phased and gradual
return to office for employees working remotely, and will
reassess timing in the new year," the bank said in a statement.
When Scotiabank employees do begin to return to offices, the
move will be staggered for different groups, with the majority
of head-office employees working in a hybrid model, according to
the statement.
Canadian banks have been more willing than global banks,
including U.S. counterparts, to delay the return to offices of
remote workers amid pandemic uncertainties including, most
recently, the emergence of Omicron.
Canada may see a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in coming days
due to community spread of the Omicron variant, the country's
chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, said on Monday.
Scotiabank was the only one of Canada's biggest banks to
announce a specific return-to-office date, with most of its
rivals saying simply that they are monitoring the situation and
anticipate a broad return to offices in early 2022.
In contrast, some global banks have made it easier for
employees to get COVID-19 booster shots but have been reluctant
to reverse efforts to get staff who had been working from home
back into offices.
All of Canada's five largest lenders have required employees
to register their vaccination status to return to their
premises.
Most of them, including Scotiabank, have said they will
allow regular testing to enable unvaccinated employees to work
on their premises, but declined to say if that would change
following the Canadian government's statement it would make
vaccination mandatory across all federally regulated workplaces
from early 2022.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney)