UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, DC 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of April 2024 Commission File No.: 000-30668 NOVA LTD. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 5 David Fikes Street, Rehovot, Israel (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐ Attached hereto and incorporated by way of reference herein is a press release issued by the Registrant and entitled: "Nova to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9". SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Date: April 11, 2024 NOVA LTD. (Registrant) By: /s/ Dror David -------------- Dror David Chief Financial Officer

Company Contact: Dror David, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +972-73-229-5760 E-mail - investors@novami.com Nova website link- https://www.novami.com/ Investor Relations Contact: Miri Segal MS-IR LLC Tel: +917-607-8654 E-mail - msegal@ms-ir.com Nova to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9 Conference call to be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time REHOVOT, Israel - April 11, 2024 - Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) a leading innovator and a key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that it expects to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Q1 2024 Conference Call Details: Gaby Waisman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's first quarter 2024 financial results on May 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers at least five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number. U.S. TOLL-FREE:1-833-816-1427 ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-80-9213284 INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0519 WEBCAST LINK: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=PrIE3UQQ At: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time 3:30 p.m. Israel Time The conference call will also be available via a live webcast from a link on Nova's Investor Relations website- https://www.novami.com/investors/events/. A replay of the conference call will be available from May 9, 2024 to May 16, 2024. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers: Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529 Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Pin Number: 6529075 2