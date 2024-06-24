UNITED STATES

June 2024

NOVA LTD.

5 David Fikes St., Rehovot, Israel

On June 20, 2024, Nova Ltd., or the Company, held an annual general meeting of its shareholders, or the Meeting, at the offices of the Company. At the Meeting, shareholders voted on four proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company's proxy statement for the Meeting that was attached as Exhibit 99.1 to a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K that the Company furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2024. All proposals were approved by the requisite vote of the Company's shareholders.

This report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Registrant's registration statements on Form S-8, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the following dates: November 5, 2007 (File No. 333-147140); October 25, 2012 (File No. 333-184585); March 6, 2015 (File No. 333-202550); and August 25, 2017 (File No. 333-220158).

