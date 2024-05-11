Investor Presentation
May 2024
Cautionary
Statements
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This presentation provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, inventory step-up and contingent consideration revaluation, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this presentation is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. .
Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure, including risks related to artificial intelligence; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including related to the recent attack by Hamas and other terrorist organizations from the Gaza Strip and Israel's war against them; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this presentation also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this presentation.
Nova is a leading innovator and a
key provider of solutions
for advanced used in semiconductor manufacturing
We measure ourselves by our ability to transcend expectations and boundaries
We partner with our customers to craft innovative process control solutions enhanced with unique value
Dream
Dare
Innovate
Listen
Execute
Win
Revealing the Invisible
Actionable Insight, Critical Foresight
Logic DRAM
NAND
Advanced
Software
Packaging
Dimensional
Materials
Physical &
ChemicalMathematical
Algorithms
300mm 20um
Wafer Pad
Optical X-Ray Analysis
2nm 0.5Å
Node Precision
Gate-All-Around
A4 X100 A15
150M Transistors 16B
Advanced Memory
X6
64 Layers 400
Advanced Packaging
X30
Flip-Chip
I/O
3D-SOC
Bump
<300µm
Pitch <10µm
Solid Track Record
Outperforming the Market by >50%
Proven execution
Outperforming the industry
Doubling revenues every 5 years
Resilient business model
Wide Metrology Coverage
Differentiated Portfolio
Organic Growth Engines
Diverse Markets & Nodes
Global Footprint
Diverse Revenue Streams
5 Year CAGR
+16% Nova
Annual
$518M
Revenues
+10% WFE
$251M
$112M
$39M
2008 2013 2018 2023
WFE source: Gartner; CAGR: 2018-2023, Company product revenues
Quarterly Performance
$148
$142M
$134M
$129M
$1.36 $1.39$1.35
$1.23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Q1 24
Q2 24
Company Guidance
Revenue
EPS
Q2 2024
$144 -$152M
$1.07-$1.21(GAAP)
$1.27-$1.42(non-GAAP)
Q1 24 Highlights
Record Non-GAAP net income
Record operating and free cash flow, with gross margin growing to 61%
Continued adoption of advanced portfolio by leading customers for advanced applications
Non-GAAP Financials
3 R&D and Production Centers
27 Offices
Europe
Germany
6 offices
USA
California
6 offices
Israel
Rehovot
Corporate
Offices
Legend:
R&D and Production
Field Office: Sales & Service
Korea
4 offices
Japan
3 offices
China
2 offices
Taiwan
4 offices
Singapore
1 office
Multiple Drivers for
Secular Growth
Semiconductor Revenue Forecast - $1T by 2030
Gen AI near-term drives data centers & HPC, longer-term:end-point devices; Revenues to reach $159B by 2028
ADAS, EV/HEV, Auto-HPC to drive auto chip Revenues >$130B by 2031
$586B
$342B
2016
2022
Automotive AI Semi Industry
28%
24%
+8%
5Y CAGR
5Y CAGR
5Y CAGR
$1,000
$714B
Digital
Twins
20262030
9
Sources: SEMI, Gartner. 5Y CAGR 2023-2028
Government Funding Drives Technology Advancement and Global Fabrication Footprint
>$200B in Funding and Incentives by 2030
>100 Fabrication Projects
USA t
$80B
Europet
23
$50B
19
Legend:
Government Funding/ incentives
New Fab facilities / construction in 2024
Korea t
$20B 7
China t
$30B 32
India t
$15B 3
Japan t
$20B 12
Taiwant
$15B 10$1015B
10
Source: TechInsights, Dentons, SEMI, Jefferies
