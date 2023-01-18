Nova : Other Report or Announcement

Below is a link to the Form SC 13GAas was filed with the SEC on January 17, 2023 by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1109345/000117891323000180/zk2329018.htm
Nova Ltd. does not assume any liability and/or obligation in connection with the information contained in this link.
