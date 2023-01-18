Advanced search
    NVMI   IL0010845571

NOVA LTD.

(NVMI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:14:53 2023-01-18 pm EST
91.65 USD   +2.60%
12:00pNova : Other Report or Announcement
PU
01/09Nova to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 15, 2023
PR
01/03Nova to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
PR
Nova : Other Report or Announcement

01/18/2023 | 12:00pm EST
Below is a link to the Form SC 13GAas was filed with the SEC on January 17, 2023 by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1109345/000117891323000180/zk2329018.htm

Nova Ltd. does not assume any liability and/or obligation in connection with the information contained in this link.

Nova Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 16:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NOVA LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 567 M - -
Net income 2022 139 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 565 M 2 565 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 819
Free-Float 99,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 89,33 $
Average target price 105,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Managers and Directors
Eitan Oppenhaim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dror David Controller
Michael Brunstein Director
Shay Wolfling Chief Technology Officer
Gabi Sharon Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVA LTD.9.37%2 565
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.13%435 646
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%430 177
BROADCOM INC.3.55%242 056
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.35%159 188
QUALCOMM, INC.9.41%134 834