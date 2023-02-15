|
Nova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenue of $151.2 million, up 24% year over year
- GAAP net income of $36.1 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, up 56% year over year on a per-share basis
- Non-GAAP net income of $40.8 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, up 19% year over year on a per-share basis
- Record revenues from Chemical Metrology solutions, driven by multiple penetrations to leading front-end customers
- Continued proliferation of our most advanced product portfolio, led by major penetrations of METRION and ELIPSON to leading logic customers
Full Year 2022 Highlights:
- Record annual revenue of $570.7 million, up 37% year over year
- Record GAAP net income of $140.2 million, or $4.40 per diluted share, up 41% year over year on a per-share basis
- Record Non-GAAP net income of $161.5 million, or $5.07 per diluted share, up 32% year over year on a per-share basis
GAAP Results ($K)
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2021
FY 2022
FY 2021
Revenues
$151,238
$143,906
$121,521
$570,729
$416,113
Net Income
$36,098
$35,075
$22,226
$140,213
$93,101
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.14
$1.10
$0.73
$4.38
$3.12
Non-GAAP Results ($K)
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2021
FY 2022
FY 2021
Net Income
$40,778
$ 39,698
$32,752
$161,509
$114,669
Earnings per Diluted Share
$1.28
$1.24
$1.08
$5.07
$3.85
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial
statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
Management Comments
"The fourth quarter was a strong resolution to another record-breaking year for Nova, characterized by notable annual increase in revenue and profitability. Despite the volatility in the markets, the company was able to perform well during the fourth quarter, highlighting the strength of our diversified and agile business model," said Eitan Oppenhaim, President and CEO. "While we remain vigilant in addressing the current challenges, we continue to implement our long-term strategic plans to solidify our position and seize various opportunities, particularly in this dynamic environment."
2023 First Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the first quarter, the period ending March 31, 2023. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $125 million to $135 million in revenue
- $0.77 to $0.98 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $0.93 to $1.14 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2022 Fourth Quarter Results
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $151.2 million, an increase of 5% compared with the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 24% compared with the fourth quarter of 2021.
Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 55%, compared with 57% in the third quarter of 2022 and compared with 56% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $46.8 million, compared with $43.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $38.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $36.1 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $35.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $22.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $40.8 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $39.7 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $32.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
2022 Full Year Results
Total revenues for 2022 were $570.7 million, an increase of 37% compared to total revenues of $416.1 million for 2021.
Gross margin in 2022 was 56%, compared with 57% in 2021.
Operating expenses in 2022 were $172.5 million, compared with operating expenses of $125.0 million in 2021.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $140.2 million, or $4.40 per diluted share, in 2022. This is compared with a net income of $93.1 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, in 2021.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $161.5 million, or $5.07 per diluted share, in 2022. This is compared with net income of $114.7 million, or $3.85 per diluted share, in 2021.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, inventory step-up and contingent consideration revaluation, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment and taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
(Tables to Follow)
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of December 31,
ASSETS
2022
2021
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
111,121
126,698
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
95,305
221,897
Marketable securities
167,073
61,568
Trade accounts receivable, net
109,320
68,446
Inventories
116,600
78,665
Other current assets
13,527
9,242
Total current assets
612,946
566,516
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
153,462
137,415
Interest-bearing bank deposits
483
3,672
Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted cash
1,600
1,600
Deferred tax assets
20,097
6,161
Severance pay funds
1,194
1,327
Operating lease right-of-use assets
44,885
30,627
Property and equipment, net
55,886
34,460
Intangible assets, net
43,586
2,601
Goodwill
49,009
20,114
Other long-term assets
957
661
Total non-current assets
371,159
238,638
Total assets
984,105
805,154
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
-
183,037
Trade accounts payable
42,732
36,218
Deferred revenues
30,543
15,338
Operating lease current liabilities
5,968
4,452
Other current liabilities
54,825
48,885
Total current liabilities
134,068
287,930
Non-current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
196,394
-
Accrued severance pay
3,599
3,686
Operating lease long-term liabilities
43,697
33,450
Long-term deferred tax liability
12,190
-
Other long-term liabilities
7,194
6,334
Total non-current liabilities
263,074
43,470
Shareholders' equity
586,963
473,754
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
984,105
805,154
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
Year ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Products
123,486
99,898
464,152
337,026
Services
27,752
21,623
106,577
79,087
Total revenues
151,238
121,521
570,729
416,113
Total cost of revenues
67,510
53,272
248,333
178,752
Gross profit
83,728
68,249
322,396
237,361
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
26,206
20,140
90,458
65,857
Sales and marketing
14,058
11,219
52,122
39,336
General and administrative
5,077
6,262
23,852
17,324
Amortization of intangible assets
1,463
735
6,033
2,458
Total operating expenses
46,804
38,356
172,465
124,975
Operating income
36,924
29,893
149,931
112,386
Financing income (expense), net
2,157
(1,518)
8,478
(3,133)
Income before taxes on income
39,081
28,375
158,409
109,253
Income tax expenses
2,983
6,149
18,196
16,152
Net income for the period
36,098
22,226
140,213
93,101
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.26
0.78
4.89
3.28
Diluted
1.14
0.73
4.40
3.12
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):
Basic
28,731
28,539
28,697
28,372
Diluted
31,737
30,285
31,870
29,816
NOVA LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months
ended December 31,
Year ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
36,098
22,226
140,213
93,101
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,491
1,681
8,621
6,475
Amortization of intangible assets
1,463
735
6,033
2,458
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on
marketable securities, net
(254)
855
1,666
1,708
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
322
1,075
1,282
4,229
Share-based compensation
4,381
3,496
16,647
10,488
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
412
(694)
4,523
(745)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivables, net
(9,421)
(3,816)
(31,634)
(5,132)
Inventories
(2,168)
(5,964)
(29,311)
(18,457)
Other current and long-term assets
5,926
1,076
(4,223)
192
Deferred tax assets, net
(6,598)
(741)
(13,740)
(2,989)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
841
489
3,873
1,680
Trade accounts payables
(79)
6,799
5,142
11,697
Deferred revenues
10,492
(16,572)
15,243
10,621
Operating lease liabilities
115
164
(6,351)
(904)
Other current and long-term liabilities
5,548
9,587
1,509
17,919
Accrued severance pay, net
27
(133)
46
(79)
Net cash provided by operating activities
49,596
20,263
119,539
132,262
Cash flows from investment activities:
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash
-
-
(78,469)
-
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
(26,517)
37,223
129,944
(31,456)
Investment in marketable securities
(30,064)
(6,364)
(211,742)
(215,091)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
23,390
5,141
81,325
12,862
Purchase of property and equipment
(8,429)
(2,250)
(21,314)
(4,816)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(41,620)
33,750
(100,256)
(238,501)
Cash flows from investment activities:
Settlement of a contingent consideration liability
-
-
(8,480)
-
Purchases of treasury shares
(15,000)
-
(21,416)
-
Proceeds from exercise of options
8
-
90
11
Net cash used in financing activities
(14,992)
-
(29,806)
11
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
(77)
558
(4,454)
622
Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(7,093)
54,571
(14,977)
(105,606)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
118,814
72,127
126,698
232,304
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
111,721
126,698
111,721
126,698
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
GAAP gross profit
83,728
82,130
68,249
Stock-based compensation*
1,148
1,114
803
Non-GAAP gross profit
84,876
83,244
69,052
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
55 %
57 %
56 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
56 %
58 %
57 %
GAAP operating income
36,924
38,938
29,893
Stock-based compensation*
4,381
4,334
3,496
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent
consideration revaluation
(752)
-
999
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,463
1,444
735
Non-GAAP operating income
42,016
44,716
35,123
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
24 %
27 %
25 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
28 %
31 %
29 %
GAAP net income
36,098
35,075
22,226
Stock-based compensation*
4,381
4,334
3,496
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent
consideration revaluation
(752)
-
999
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,463
1,444
735
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
322
322
1,075
Revaluation of operating lease liabilities
294
(572)
907
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(1,028)
(905)
(402)
Taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement
-
-
3,716
Non-GAAP net income
40,778
39,698
32,752
GAAP basic earnings per share
1.26
1.22
0.78
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
1.42
1.38
1.15
GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.14
1.10
0.73
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
1.28
1.24
1.08
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):
Basic
28,731
28,685
28,539
Diluted
31,737
31,892
30,285
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2022 included in – Cost of revenues - 1,148;
Research and development, net – 1,856; Sales and marketing – 810; General and administrative – 567.
NOVA LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
GAAP gross profit
322,396
237,361
Stock-based compensation*
4,166
2,160
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
2,972
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
329,534
239,521
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
56 %
57 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58 %
58 %
GAAP operating income
149,931
112,386
Stock-based compensation*
16,647
10,488
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
2,972
-
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent
consideration revaluation
2,995
999
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
6,033
2,458
Non-GAAP operating income
178,578
126,331
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
26 %
27 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
31 %
30 %
GAAP net income
140,213
93,101
Stock-based compensation*
16,647
10,488
Acquisition-related inventory step-up
2,972
-
Acquisition-related expenses and contingent
consideration revaluation
2,995
999
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
6,033
2,458
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,282
4,229
Revaluation of operating lease liabilities
(4,174)
818
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(4,459)
(1,140)
Taxes attributed to one-time elective tax settlement
-
3,716
Non-GAAP net income
161,509
114,669
GAAP basic earnings per share
4.89
3.28
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
5.63
4.04
GAAP diluted earnings per share
4.40
3.12
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
5.07
3.85
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
(in thousands):
Basic
28,697
28,372
Diluted
31,870
29,816
* Stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2022, included in – Cost of revenues - 4,166;
Research and development, net – 6,861; Sales and marketing – 3,179; General and administrative – 2,441
NOVA LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FIRST QUARTER 2023
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
0.77
0.98
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.14
0.14
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.04
0.04
Amortization of issuance costs
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.03)
(0.03)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
0.93
1.14
