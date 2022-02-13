Log in
    NVMI   IL0010845571

NOVA LTD.

(NVMI)
  Report
Nova : Schedule 13G filed with the SEC by Renaissance Technologies LLC

02/13/2022 | 01:12am EST
Below is a link to the Form SC 13GAas was filed with the SEC on February 10, 2022 by Renaissance Technologies LLC

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001109345/000103738922000069/nvmi- 13g_20211231.txt

Nova Ltd. does not assume any liability and/or obligation in connection with the information contained in this link.

Disclaimer

Nova Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 06:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 413 M - -
Net income 2021 98,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 178 M 3 178 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 713
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NOVA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nova Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 112,46 $
Average target price 145,17 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eitan Oppenhaim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dror David Controller
Michael Brunstein Director
Shay Wolfling Chief Technology Officer
Gabi Sharon Manager-Global Customer Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVA LTD.-23.24%3 178
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.69%605 132
NVIDIA CORPORATION-18.57%598 725
BROADCOM INC.-13.82%236 750
INTEL CORPORATION-7.51%193 949
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.97%185 549