NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. (Registrant) By: /s/ Dror David —————————————— Dror David Chief Financial Officer (Form 6-K)

Nova to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Rehovot, Israel, May 10, 2021 - Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced that Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:







• Needham's 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference

The conference will take place May 17-20, 2021. Dror David will be available for one-on-one meetings on May 19.







• The 2021 BofA Securities Global Technology Conference

The conference will take place June 8-10, 2021. Dror David will participate in a fireside chat on June 8 at 9:15 a.m. ET. The session will be moderated by the research analyst Vivek Arya. Dror will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the same day.







• Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference

The conference will take place on June 6-8, 2021. Dror David will hold one-on-one meetings on June 9.





